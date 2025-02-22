The Obama Foundation has unveiled a fresh visual identity celebrating heritage and empowerment, inspiring future generations through immersive design and captivating storytelling. With community at its heart, the organisation's style revamp ushers in a new era bursting with vibrancy, contemporary flair and an unwavering spirit of hope.

As with the best rebrands of all time, The Obama Foundation's new visual identity is a curated blend of history and modern momentum, capturing the brand's essence while evolving towards the future. With a refreshed colour palette, heritage-inspired typography and dynamic graphics, the new look is a fluid take on modern design with a sophisticated timeless appeal.

(Image credit: The Obama Foundation)

Working with Manual Creative, Work & Co and Myself & Others, The Obama Foundation's visual identity centres around the theme of honouring the past. Digging into the brand's heritage, three bespoke versions of Gotham Condensed Bold were created for the project – Gotham Stencil, Gotham Inline and Gotham Slab. Referencing the font's association with the 'Hope' posters of the 2008 Obama campaign, the new typefaces have evolved into a symbol of hope – a medium to represent diverse voices and perspectives, all with a unique contemporary appeal.

(Image credit: The Obama Foundation)

The playful new typefaces are paired with bold visuals, including dynamic motion graphics inspired by the concepts "advance, uncover, grow, unite, and ambient harmony." With geometric patterns and ripple effects, the visual assets bring a sense of momentum to the visual identity, representing action and meaningful change. The contemporary array of illustrative styles celebrates diversity, using visual storytelling to cover the themes of "empowerment, community, education, and progress."

(Image credit: The Obama Foundation)

The Obama Foundation's new visual identity expertly balances heritage-led design with contemporary progression, proving that modern branding evolutions can be both playful and meaningful. For more design inspiration take a look at Liverpool FC's new visual identity inspired by its iconic mascot or check out Meghan Markle's classy rebrand that shines in its simplicity.