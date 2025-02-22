The Obama Foundation reinvents legendary font in future-forward rebrand

It’s a masterful blend of past and present.

The Obama Foundation rebrand
The Obama Foundation has unveiled a fresh visual identity celebrating heritage and empowerment, inspiring future generations through immersive design and captivating storytelling. With community at its heart, the organisation's style revamp ushers in a new era bursting with vibrancy, contemporary flair and an unwavering spirit of hope.

As with the best rebrands of all time, The Obama Foundation's new visual identity is a curated blend of history and modern momentum, capturing the brand's essence while evolving towards the future. With a refreshed colour palette, heritage-inspired typography and dynamic graphics, the new look is a fluid take on modern design with a sophisticated timeless appeal.

