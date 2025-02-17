Liverpool FC has unveiled a sleek new look inspired by its iconic Liver bird emblem. Embracing the spirit of the legendary symbol across its branding, the football club has revealed a revitalised brand featuring revised colour palettes, dynamic graphics and custom typography that unites its powerful identity.

Creating impactful branding is all about embracing heritage while evolving with contemporary style – something that Liverpool FC wholeheartedly embraces with its new look. Transitioning to keep up with an ever-evolving digital world, the club's fierce identity is a testament to its iconic legacy and a future defined by momentum and passion.

Liverpool FC's new identity places heritage at its heart, refining its iconic identity for a strong and authoritative brand. Variations to the club's existing colour palette have been refined to focus on Liverpool's legendary red, while new dynamic graphics inspired by the Liver bird capture the electric atmosphere of Anfield, the club's historic stadium home.

Two custom typefaces accompany the new look, creating consistency throughout the brand's messaging. Inspired by the curves of the Liver bird's wings and talons, LFC Sans and LFC Serif create a slick, uniform appeal that gives the club's visuals a timeless flair.

"What we now have is a consistent look and feel across all areas of the club, from retail to LFC Foundation and everything in between," says senior vice-president of digital at LFC, Drew Crisp, on the cub's official website. "We’ve been able to do this by acknowledging and honouring our history and guaranteeing we are perfectly placed to thrive moving forward in the digital and non-digital world," he adds.

"What we now have is a consistent look and feel across all areas of the club, from retail to LFC Foundation and everything in between," says senior vice-president of digital at LFC, Drew Crisp, on the cub's official website. "We've been able to do this by acknowledging and honouring our history and guaranteeing we are perfectly placed to thrive moving forward in the digital and non-digital world," he adds.

The new look has already begun to debut across Liverpool FC's touchpoints and will continue to evolve across the club's social channels, website, club app, matchday programme, digital marketing and communications.