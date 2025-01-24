This agency's wild logo designs are a celebration of London's eclectic creative talent

Wieden+Kennedy gets a rebrand from local artists and makers.

Wieden+Kennedy London logo reimagined
(Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London)

A logo is often seen as a constant: a solid and immutable representation of a brand's identity (see how to design a logo). But what about brands whose identity is all about creativity of all kinds? Perhaps for a creative agency, it makes more sense to have multiple logos in ever-changing forms to express eclectic influences and talents.

Wieden+Kennedy London has taken this non-traditional approach, commissioning nine London-based artists and makers to create new logos for the ad agency. From jewellery to a freshly baked cake, each collaborator reimagined the identity in different mediums and aesthetics in a project that will be continuously refreshed.

Wieden+Kennedy London logo reimagined
Luminor Sign created a 1m x 1m framed gold leaf glass panel that now adorns a meeting room(Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London)
Wieden+Kennedy London logo reimagined
Joe Bazalgette Zanetti of Bazanetti created rings that spell out the agency's name over the wearer's knuckles(Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London)

