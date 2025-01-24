A logo is often seen as a constant: a solid and immutable representation of a brand's identity (see how to design a logo). But what about brands whose identity is all about creativity of all kinds? Perhaps for a creative agency, it makes more sense to have multiple logos in ever-changing forms to express eclectic influences and talents.

Wieden+Kennedy London has taken this non-traditional approach, commissioning nine London-based artists and makers to create new logos for the ad agency. From jewellery to a freshly baked cake, each collaborator reimagined the identity in different mediums and aesthetics in a project that will be continuously refreshed.

In a process led by its specialist design and branding arm NOT Wieden+Kennedy, the agency commissioned the logo variations for both internal and external use as part of its branding. The only instruction in the brief was that the design had to read 'W+K London’ in some way, and feedback was kept to a minimum to ensure creative freedom from the artists. This led to a diverse array of different designs.

Letterpress Artist Alan Kitching created a logo using wooden typefaces in his iconic style (Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London)

The legendary letterpress artist Alan Kitching applied his signature technique of 'bad-printing', which involves hand-rolling ink onto wood type with rollers to create a blotchy texture. The designer and illustrator Reya Ahmed took inspiration from Brick Lane, and Bengali typography, while the sign writer Ged Palmer of Luminor Sign Co used traditional mirror and matt-finished gold leaf gilding on a huge glass panel.

Alex Thursby-Pelham, Design Director, Wieden+Kennedy notes that the amount of freedom given to collaborators meant the project was "chaotic and unpredictable at times" but that, like London itself, that was "part of its beauty.”

Image 1 of 3 Luminor Sign created a 1m x 1m framed gold leaf glass panel that now adorns a meeting room (Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London) Tattoo Artist Dan Moreno created three surreal tattoo designs. (Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London) Reya Ahmed created a sign reflecting the tradition of dual language around the agency’s Brick Lane neighbourhood (Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London)

The project not only communicates the creativity of the agency and its collaborators, but also pays homage to the eclectic creativity of London as a city. And since the pieces also exist as physical artefacts, they serve as a daily reminder to the agency's team of the creativity on their doorstep.

According to Ryan Fisher, President of Wieden+Kennedy London, the purpose of this creative project is "not to invent a grand vision for who we should become, but to distil who we really are."

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It’s about doubling down on the things that make Wieden+Kennedy London a special place," he says. "We're pushing for our culture to be as eclectic and diverse as London’s. Not just because diverse representation is vital, but because great things happen when you bring different people together, and we are deeply proud of the place London occupies in the global creative map. We see this as the first wave of a long-standing, ever-evolving identity that’s constantly being reinterpreted by Londoners.”

Image 1 of 5 Joe Bazalgette Zanetti of Bazanetti created rings that spell out the agency's name over the wearer's knuckles (Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London) Magic Sign Print Shop in West Hampstead created a version of the agency’s logo in the style of a London chicken shop (Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London) The W+K London cut from SliderCuts barbers in Bethnal Green (Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London) Ten-year-olds at St Anne's and Guardian Angels Catholic Primary School in Whitechapel created their own versions of the logo following a half-day session using tools from the agency (Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London) Yasar Halim bakery in Harringay created three cakes, which were photographed and animated (Image credit: Wieden+Kennedy London)

Adam Rix, Head of NOT Wieden+Kennedy adds: “Dan Wieden said a Wieden+Kennedy office is one-third the network, one-third the people, and one-third the city – and this is an identity for Wieden+Kennedy London, designed by London.

"By working with bakers to barbers, school children to chicken shop signwriters, tattoo artists to typesetters – and more, we’ve created an identity full of contradictory styles and approaches, truly reflecting the melting pot of London culture. And like London, this is an identity that will never stand still; it’ll be ever-evolving with new collaborators added over time.”

The project isn't the agency's first celebration of London’s vibrant creative talent. It follows a two-year initiative commissioning promising illustrators to reimagine employee headshots in a variety of eclectic styles, including 3D design, ceramics, watercolour and more.

For more branding news, see our analysis of the Squid Game branding and the new Microsoft Office logo