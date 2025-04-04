It seems like every week there's a wild new logo conspiracy floating around the internet, but this latest rumour about the Tesla logo has truly perplexed me. While I'm all for a little bit of playful theorising, the supposed dark 'hidden meaning' behind the logo seems a little far-fetched, yet some users are not so sceptical.

Surfacing on TikTok (as all great things do), the extreme logo conspiracy soon gained traction, with users shocked and appalled by what was supposedly 'revealed' when the design was flipped. While the Tesla logo has been subject to controversy over the years this is certainly the most extreme and least convincing I've seen so far.

Posted by TikTok user @thedisciplinedfatkid, the short video shows an upturned Tesla logo which could be interpreted as a hooded figure synonymous with a certain extremist collective (I'll let you work it out). "You WON'T believe this", the poster claims, "You'll never unsee this."

While it's tempting to see dark symbolism reflected back to us, it's worth noting that the original poster added 'eye hole' dots to the logo, making it appear more sinister than reality. While it's true that some Tesla owners are covering up the logo, I can assure you this 'hidden meaning' isn't the reason. It's not the first time we've seen some outlandish logo conspiracies – check out why some fans think Coca-Cola logo is hiding a secret message.