I really don't believe the Coca-Cola logo is hiding a secret message

This might be a design theory too far.

Plenty of the best logos of all time contain hidden messages. From FedEx's famous 'negative space arrow' to the 'A - Z smile' of the Amazon wordmark, it's the double-take-worthy details that often elevate a logo to the design hall of fame. But is there really anything hiding inside the Coca-Cola logo? 

Arguably the most famous soft drink logo of all time, the Coca-Cola logo as we know it first appeared in 1887. This week, several news outlets are aflutter with what fans are claiming to be the 'discovery' that the elongated 'C' at the front of the logo looks like, wait for it, a smile. But with no official mention of said resemblance throughout the history of the Coca-Cola logo, I couldn't be less convinced.

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

