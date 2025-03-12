Why some Tesla owners are covering up the logo
Elon Musks antics are driving them to distraction.
The last few days haven't been great for Elon Musk and Tesla, with the company stock tanking in the wake of protests and boycotts against the brand. And it turns out even Tesla drivers have been keen to distance themselves from Musk and his politics, with many taking a creative approach to hiding the branding of their car.
Social media has been flooded with examples of Tesla vehicles sporting logos belonging to the likes of rivals such as Audi and Hyundai. But no, you haven't woken up in an alternate reality (sorry) – those are just decals. (Wondering which design to replace your Tesla logo with? Take a look at the best car logos of all time.)
As reported by PocketLint, Musk's platform X is filled with images of Cybertrucks and other Tesla models with the logo hidden or replaced (although in the case of the Cybertruck, we're not sure who they're trying to fool – that design can only belong to one brand.)
Emblem covers to protest Tesla? from r/RealTesla
And it isn't just Tesla owners taking steps to distance themselves from Musk. Kia recently launched a bold campaign criticising Tesla's controversial CEO, with a brazen ad features a sticker that reads "I bought this after Elon went crazy,” pasted on the rear bumper of its EV3 model in a cheeky dig that illuminates Kia as a reliable alternative.
Thankfully, when it comes to choosing alternative logos, Tesla drivers are spoiled for choice – from the Hyundai handshake to Toyota's hidden letters, plenty of car logos feature ingenious hidden messages. Whereas the Tesla logo features an altogether less deliberate resemblance.
