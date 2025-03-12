Why some Tesla owners are covering up the logo

Elon Musks antics are driving them to distraction.

The last few days haven't been great for Elon Musk and Tesla, with the company stock tanking in the wake of protests and boycotts against the brand. And it turns out even Tesla drivers have been keen to distance themselves from Musk and his politics, with many taking a creative approach to hiding the branding of their car.

Social media has been flooded with examples of Tesla vehicles sporting logos belonging to the likes of rivals such as Audi and Hyundai. But no, you haven't woken up in an alternate reality (sorry) – those are just decals. (Wondering which design to replace your Tesla logo with? Take a look at the best car logos of all time.)

