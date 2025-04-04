The decades-old Doom 3 engine proves perfectly suited to new indie game Skin Deep

Features
By published

Dev Brendon Chung explains why old "laser-focused" tech still matters.

Unreal Engine and Unity may be the most popular engines for game developers today, but there are still some who try to go against the grain, such as Wax Heads using Godot. But Skin Deep is even more radical, as it's a new game made using Id Tech 4 – more popularly referred to as the Doom 3 engine – which is now more than 20 years old.

Having traditionally made its engines open-source, this was the last open-source engine from id Software before it was bought by Bethesda, which still has a passionate community, although Skin Deep is a rare example of the old tech being used for a commercial release, the other being developer Blendo Games' 2016 cyberpunk adventure game Quadilateral Cowboy.

Image 1 of 3
Skin Deep; an indie game, a large, stylised, pink and purple spaceship floats in a vibrant, pink space
(Image credit: Blendo Games)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds. Work has appeared in print including Edge, Official Playstation Magazine, GamesMaster, Games TM, Wireframe, Stuff, and online including Kotaku UK, TechRadar, FANDOM, Rock Paper Shotgun, Digital Spy, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.