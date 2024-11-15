I'm even more excited about the Half-Life 2 RTX remake after seeing Nvidia's latest sneak peak

News
By
published

This looks like the perfect tribute a legendary PC game.

An image from Half-Life 2 RTX, An RTX Remix Project
(Image credit: Nvidia / Orbifold Studios)

We already commented after Gamescom 2024 that the Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project looked like it was shaping up to be one of the best retro game remasters we've seen. Over 100 contributors are working on the project. And now Nvidia's given us another glimpse in a video that pays tribute to the original game.

Orbifold Studios is making use of Nvidia's RTX Remix generative AI abilities to update the game for RTX more quickly than could have been possible before. The latest video has us even more excited. showing a game that looks set to recreate the ideal memory of half-life 2 on cutting edge tech.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1