How two artists became devs and made asses.masses that blurs gaming and theatre

Patrick Blenkarn and Milton Lim created a live collaboration game with no previous coding experience.

Asses.masses game art; a presentation is projected onto a large screen, showing a video game scene with various farm animals
(Image credit: Patrick Blenkarn / Milton Lim)
Where and when to experience asses.masses

Visit the asses.masses website to find out about upcoming performances. The next shows are:

2025.03.29 | PAMCUT + Risk/Reward, Portland, USA (EN)

2025.04.05 | Bradford UK City of Culture, Bradford, UK (EN)

2025.04.12-13 | Battersea Arts Centre + London Games Festival, London, UK (EN)

2025.05.18 | auawirleben, Bern, CH (EN)

2025.05.24 | The Theatre Centre, CA (EN)

2025.05.25 | The Theatre Centre, CA (ES)

Patrick Blenkarn describes what happens in a performance of asses.masses, the collectively played video game designed by him and fellow Canadian Milton Lim. It begins with the audience being handed popcorn, which is the first sign this isn’t a typical type of theatre. Then the lights go down, and a spotlight comes up on a single game controller.

Assess.masses game art; screens of a video game featuring a donkey in an dusty open world
(Image credit: Patrick Blenkarn / Milton Lim)

