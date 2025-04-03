'This is terrifying': Graphic designers debate the threat of Chat GPT's image generator

Could this AI tool be the future of graphic design?

Chat GPT 4-o's image generator is getting more sophisticated, with the latest update bringing tools that more than encroach on graphic design work. This has been noticed by one Redditor, who asks the graphic design community for their thoughts. "I don't think I should continue in design," she says. "I would love for someone to change my mind".

The user points out that the Chat GPT 4-o can "edit images, make thumbnails from sketches, static ads and a lot more," which (they say) is terrifying for someone starting out in design. Responses are very mixed, and a little different in tone from the hopeful discussion over whether graphic design is dead that's happening elsewhere on Reddit.

