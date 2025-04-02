"Is graphic design dead?": Designers share their honest thoughts on AI in heated discussion

News
By published

Industry chat suggests Bill Gates might be wrong.

AI letters among scrambled letters
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designers are currently debating the impact of AI on graphic design jobs in more than one thread over on Reddit. After a week that saw Bill Gates' unsettling premonition that only three jobs are safe from AI (note: graphic design wasn't one of them), a timely discussion was started by a designer new to the industry – and many professionals have chimed in with their honest thoughts.

Graphic design was recently named as one of the jobs most under threat from AI in a report from the World Economic Forum, and with many tools that now use generative AI to create graphics that would have been made by the human hand it's no wonder graphic designers are concerned about the future of the role. But things are much more hopeful than Bill Gates predicted, if this discussion is to be believed. Find out more here about how AI is impacting graphic design.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.