"Is graphic design dead?": Designers share their honest thoughts on AI in heated discussion
Industry chat suggests Bill Gates might be wrong.
Designers are currently debating the impact of AI on graphic design jobs in more than one thread over on Reddit. After a week that saw Bill Gates' unsettling premonition that only three jobs are safe from AI (note: graphic design wasn't one of them), a timely discussion was started by a designer new to the industry – and many professionals have chimed in with their honest thoughts.
Graphic design was recently named as one of the jobs most under threat from AI in a report from the World Economic Forum, and with many tools that now use generative AI to create graphics that would have been made by the human hand it's no wonder graphic designers are concerned about the future of the role. But things are much more hopeful than Bill Gates predicted, if this discussion is to be believed. Find out more here about how AI is impacting graphic design.
It's an especially uncertain time to be starting out in the graphic design industry. As the post alludes to, a human graphic designer will always offer more than a machine – but AI's power increases humans will need to do more to add the value to the role that AI can't give. The Reddit user asks:
"AI is advancing rapidly, and it can feel overwhelming at times. As a beginner in graphic design, the future may seem uncertain. What steps can I take to stay relevant, grow in this evolving industry, and effectively earn money from my skills?"
On the whole, responses doubt how far AI can really go, which feels reassuring. "Be more than an operator of something AI can replicate. Humans solve problems, whether it’s fixing crap artwork or discovering what a client really needs," said one user.
"Synthesizers and step-sequencers didn't replace musicians," one comment read. "I realise it's not quite the same thing, but I think as the technology develops we're going to find new ways to augment what designers do rather than replacing them."
Another user agrees with this, with more points on how the messaging from major developers (such as Adobe) on how AI will fit into designer's workflows.
"Listen this AI hype is to hold share and market value. AI will not replace graphic design but it will speed up the process," they say. "The licensing and copy write issues aren't going to go away. Use it for inspiration for mock ups, but I would continue to hone your craft on what is good Type and Design and what isn't."
All of this is certainly true, there is more skill and theory involved in graphic design than simply generating images. Added to that, there is the kind of connection and strategy humans can bring to a project that AI will never be able to replicate. As another comment says: "Good thing graphic designers solve creative problems which AI can't".
Bill Gates also said that how much AI is used across the jobs market is ultimately down to how far humans let it go. And according to one Reddit comment, there isn't enough appetite for AI to worry. "To my surprise theres actually a lot of aversion towards AI stuff. People around me don't seem to want it."
Read more of this discussion over on Reddit. And find out what we think the future of AI in graphic design looks like.
