Squarespace vs GoDaddy: Two capable web builders go head to head

We look which one different creatives should go for based on design control, speed, performance, aesthetics, upfront costs, and long-term value.

The Squarespace logo, then the text &#039;VS&#039;, then the GoDaddy logo.
As a digital artist, your website is usually the first point of interaction between you and a potential client. Choosing the right platform can make a big difference. Squarespace and GoDaddy are two of the best website builders for small businesses, but each has unique benefits for different types of creative needs.

Squarespace is a favourite web builder for photographers and artists alike. It offers beautiful templates and many customisation options. Its new Fluid Engine editor and Blueprint AI give artists the creative control they want. I love how it handles visual presentation, especially with its custom colour palettes and striking fonts. While pricing starts higher at $16/month, its aesthetic quality and additional features, like appointment scheduling and download paywalling, are worth it for serious creatives.

