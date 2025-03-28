Wait! Is xTool making 3D printers now?

News
By published

Reddit leak reveals exciting prototype in collab with Snapmaker.

xTool 3D printer
(Image credit: Reddit user u/ReddShope)

Rumour has it that xTool, a major laser engraver manufacturer, is working on its very first 3D printer in collaboration with 3D manufacturer, Snapmaker. These two brands making a co-branded printer was certainly not on my 2025 bingo card, though it seems that this is the year that the best 3D printers and pro crafting machines are levelling up, while entering new territories *cough Bambu Lab cough*.

XTool is a big player in the digital crafting space and manufactures some of the best laser cutters and engravers on the market today. Snapmaker on the other hand is known for its innovative and best-selling Artisan 3-in-1 3D printer that combines printing, laser engraving, and CNC carving into one machine using a modular quick-swap design – so it makes sense that xTool would partner with this company.

