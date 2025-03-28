Rumour has it that xTool, a major laser engraver manufacturer, is working on its very first 3D printer in collaboration with 3D manufacturer, Snapmaker. These two brands making a co-branded printer was certainly not on my 2025 bingo card, though it seems that this is the year that the best 3D printers and pro crafting machines are levelling up, while entering new territories *cough Bambu Lab cough*.

XTool is a big player in the digital crafting space and manufactures some of the best laser cutters and engravers on the market today. Snapmaker on the other hand is known for its innovative and best-selling Artisan 3-in-1 3D printer that combines printing, laser engraving, and CNC carving into one machine using a modular quick-swap design – so it makes sense that xTool would partner with this company.

The leak has come from Reddit, and there's even a photo of this alleged xTool X Snapmaker 3D printer too, which if authentic, certainly looks exciting. We can see what appears to be an enclosed-style machine (though it doesn't look like a Core XY construction, which seems to be all the rave right now), with multicolour compatibility including four supported spools, and a touchscreen LCD in the top right corner of the printer. Take a look at the image below within the Reddit thread.

Given the recent announcement that Bambu Lab has created a premium H2D 3D printer that can also draw, cut, and engrave, could this new product from xTool and Snapmaker be a direct retaliation? Or perhaps the timing of this leaked image of an xTool 3D printer is purely coincidental. The Bambu Lab H2D has a lot of creatives excited, though the model specifically with the laser was met with some criticism and concern regarding potential mess, maintenance, and safety involved with combining such machines.

Perhaps consumers might have a little more faith in a multi-functional 3D printer if it's being created by XTool, which seems to have a pretty good grasp on how laser engravers operate. As one Redditor has pointed out 'if xTool had been really involved in the development, it could lead to interesting improvements and new a good machine'.

Another user adds, 'First Bambu steps into laser cutting, now xTool & Snapmaker respond with a multi-colour 3D printer? We will see.' Maybe 2025 could be the battle of the craft companies. If you're someone who likes to keep your craft machines separate (and I don't blame you), then take a look at our guides to the best Cricut machines, as well as the best xTool machines for digital crafting.