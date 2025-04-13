This ingenious Murakami book cover has a beautiful dual design
Suzanne Dean’s illustration is unmatched.
While I'm typically not an advocate for judging a book by its cover, this stunning design for Haruki Murakami's 'The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle' has won me over without ever turning a page. Praised by design fans for their simple yet stunning design, the clever design proves that book cover art doesn't have to be bright and showy to stand out on the shelves.
Part of Vintage Books' stylish Murakami collection, The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle cover carries a standalone appeal while also having a sense of aesthetic cohesion with the other novels. With stripped-back palettes, strong visual motifs and minimalist typography, Vintage's Murakami covers are a testament to the power of strong design with a timeless appeal.
Created by Suzanne Dean, creative director at Vintage Books, the designs of Murakami's book covers are instantly recognisable, featuring a subdued palette of red, black and white to create a strong aesthetic appeal. While it's hard to pick a favourite, I love The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle's ingenious dual design depicting a key and a bird in flight, demonstrating Suzanne's unique illustrative aesthetic.
Haruki Murakami book covers in the UK from r/minimalism
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer.
