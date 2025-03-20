Yahoo's tsunami billboard is all kinds of horrifying

It's recently reappeared on Reddit.

Yahoo billboard
(Image credit: Yahoo)

Back in 2017, a striking billboard appeared across entire height of a building opposite Japan's Shibuya Station, marking the sixth anniversary of the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011, which claimed tens of thousands of lives. The ad has recently reappeared on Reddit, where it is provoking emotional responses all over again.

The ad includes a bold red line which indicates the height of the tsunami, and how that would have looked if it had reached Shibuya. It's a shocking demonstration of the sheer scale and power of the natural disaster, one that, like all the best billboard ads, lingers in the mind long after being viewed.

