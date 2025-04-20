Wait, you're telling me the colour purple is an optical illusion?

By published

The royal hue is just a pigment of our imaginations.

The colour purple and a question mark to represent the question of &#039;is purple real&#039;?
Purple is often used sparingly in branding and graphic design, but its associations with royalty and luxury can make it a powerful force, as we see in our piece on the best uses of colour in branding.

Think Cadbury, Hallmark... er Taco Bell and Yahoo. Now science wants to tell us that it's merely an optical illusion? That's the suggestion behind the argument that purple isn't real because it doesn't exist on the spectrum of visible light.

