Pantone's Colour of the Year is giving me the ick

News
By
published

'Comforting and calming' is one way of describing Mocha Mousse.

Pantone Mocha Mousse
(Image credit: Pantone)

Like death and taxes, the December announcement of Pantone's Colour of the Year is one of life's certainties. Each year the colour authority reveals the hue set to dominate the twelve months ahead – as well as announcing a bunch of products in said shade, naturally. Last year's colour, Peach Fuzz was a somewhat bodily affair. And so is this year's, although this time it's perhaps not quite as intentional.

The colour Pantone has excreted selected for 2025 is Mocha Mousse, a shade of brown that "nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort." But if your initial reaction to the colour was actually one of discomfort, you're not alone. You don't need a PHD in colour theory to see what it resembles.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles