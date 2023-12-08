Pantone's Colour of the Year 2024 is here (and yep, so are the products)

Only three things are certain in the design world: death, taxes and the annual announcement of Pantone's Colour of the Year. Everyone's favourite hue authority has revealed 2024's shade, the cosily titled Peach Fuzz.

Softly nestled between pink and orange, Peach Fuzz (officially Pantone 13-1023) is described by the company as "a compassionate and nurturing soft peach shade conveying a heartfelt kindness." (Pantone describes the colour in various ways, some of which can be found in the image captions below.) And as ever, Pantone has partnered with a bunch of brands to offer a bunch of stuff in said compassionate colour. Want to have some Peach Fuzz in your hand or home? Well, now you can.

A "compassionate and nurturing" smartphone (Image credit: Pantone/Motorola)

As in previous years, Pantone has partnered with Motorola to create Colour of the Year-themed versions of its smartphones. Motorola has revealed special editions of its iconic Motorola razr+ and 40 ultra, along with the newly launched Motorola Edge 40 Neo – all in the "sensitive but sweet and airy" shade. "Peach Fuzz, aligns beautifully with Motorola’s pillars of inclusion and making technology more accessible. As technology becomes intertwined with humanity, we trust color to provide a tool for expression and deeper, more meaningful experiences with our devices," Pantone shared in a press release. The phones can be ordered via Motorola's website.

A "sensitive but sweet and airy" lipgloss (Image credit: Shades By Shan)

Female-founded & impact-driven cosmetic company Shades By Shan has joined forces with Pantone to bring you an "unparalleled beauty experience" with The Lip Shine – the first product in its upcoming Pantone Colour of the Year 2024 collection. The Lip Shine is available to preorder from Shades by Shan's website.

An "understated but impactful" bath mat (Image credit: Ruggable)

Pantone has collaborated with innovative home decor brand Ruggable on a limited-edition capsule collection including indoor rugs, a doormat and a bath mat, all in Peach Fuzz. The "contemporary and modern bohemian" collection is available to preorder at Ruggable's website.

Some "poetic and romantic" wallpaper (Image credit: Spoonflower)

Pantone has joined forces with surface pattern design authority Spoonflower to unveil brand-new designs by three distinguished Spoonflower Independent Artists. These are immediately available for consumers through Spoonflower's print-on-demand platform for wallpaper, fabric, and home decor.

"In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a colour radiant with warmth and modern elegance," Pantone's executive director Leatrice Eiseman announces on the Pantone website. "A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless."