Viral '80s logo redesigns are a nostalgic delight

Netflix, Google and more get the retro treatment on TikTok.

Retro logo redesigns of the Netflix, Google and YouTube logos
(Image credit: kxdlogos via TikTok)

We've seen plenty of examples of artists reimagining famous logos in different styles, including lots of '80s inspired designs. And one of the most impressive instances of the latter has just gone viral on TikTok.

User kxdlogos has re-rendered tons of logos as though they were around in the 1980s, and the results are delightfully nostalgic. From Netflix to Gmail, countless contemporary tech and entertainment brands (with some of the best logos of all time) have been given the retro treatment, and kxdlogos nails the aesthetic.

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

