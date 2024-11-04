Viral '80s logo redesigns are a nostalgic delight
Netflix, Google and more get the retro treatment on TikTok.
We've seen plenty of examples of artists reimagining famous logos in different styles, including lots of '80s inspired designs. And one of the most impressive instances of the latter has just gone viral on TikTok.
User kxdlogos has re-rendered tons of logos as though they were around in the 1980s, and the results are delightfully nostalgic. From Netflix to Gmail, countless contemporary tech and entertainment brands (with some of the best logos of all time) have been given the retro treatment, and kxdlogos nails the aesthetic.
@kxdlogos ♬ A Brighter Future - Resonance Hub
In a fun throwback to the VHS era, the various logos are rendered in a flickering animated style, complete with some generic 80s music thrown in for good measure. The whole thing very, yes, Stranger Things.
"You’re so good at this it’s so so beyond satisfying," one TikTok user comments, while another adds, "You single-handedly has been able to make all of these logos have more style than the actual logos for each of these products."
But if you think an '80s take on these contemporary logos is a throwback, wait until you see these medieval logo redesigns.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.
