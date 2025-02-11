Samsung's SSDs are among the best out there, with the T7 providing a reliable, mid-range device to back up your creative assets. And right now there's a decent chunk off the roomiest version's RRP of $499.99, with the 45% discount bringing the price down to $276.99 at Amazon (that's for the 4TB model). It may not be quite the lowest price we've seen, but it's a great deal for this time of year – so if you're wanting an SSD now I recommend you snap this one up.

If you don't need quite so much space, you can grab the 2TB version with a discount of 36%, or go for the 1TB with 41% off (that one's price is now under $100). Click through to see the options.

We've used versions of the T range on team, and we find them to be reliable and speedy SSDs, perfect for creative workflows and for pairing with one of the best laptops for graphic design. See details of the deal below.

Samsung T7: was $499.99 now $276.99 at Amazon The Samsung SSD T7 comes in 4TB, 2TB and 1TB sizes, and all are on sale right now. You can get up to 46% off the flexible, reliable and speedy SSD that's ideal for storing your creative assets. This version is designed to be taken on the go, as it's rugged enough to withstand rain, dust and drop resistance. It's also compatible with PC, Mac, Android and gaming devices. We've used the T7 on team, and at double the speed of the T5, we found it a super-capable SSD.

Not quite what you want? See the other SSD deals we've found below: