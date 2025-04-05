Find out the process behind this colourful, cartoony 3D artwork, How to Raise Your Dragon in the West

Guochao Zho is a 3D character artist based in Shanghai, China, who uses ZBrush and Substance Painter to create his art. Here we look at his work 'How to Raise Your Dragon in the West', and find out the process behind it.

When I saw this concept designed by iGgu, I fell for it straight away and set out to remake it in 3D. Although it took me four months to complete this project, I enjoyed the journey immensely. I’m so grateful to the concept’s original artist for creating this piece. The cartoon style is my favorite and it excites me to do something I love!

I started in ZBrush for the blockout before moving on to ZModeler, and developed a final version several times with DynaMesh and ZRemesher. I didn’t use too much sculpting as I felt that the model would look clean, more stylized and remain in my control without it.

