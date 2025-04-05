Invasion of the cats! These wild Dreamies billboards are my favourite ad campaign ever

By published

They can’t keep their paws off.

Dreamies billboard
(Image credit: Dreamies/Adam&EveDDB)

Cat treat brand Dreamies has released an ingenious billboard campaign that takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. Featuring a clowder of cats clambering all around a bag of the coveted moggy munchies, the ingenious campaign is a playful take on traditional billboard advertising, combining creativity with delightfully offbeat visuals.

While the best adverts are often eye-catching, this unique installation is a prime example of how tactile advertising can spark the imagination and create a campaign with a huge impact. As a cat person, I might be biased when I say this is one of my favourite billboard ads ever.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

