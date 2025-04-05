Cat treat brand Dreamies has released an ingenious billboard campaign that takes thinking outside the box to a whole new level. Featuring a clowder of cats clambering all around a bag of the coveted moggy munchies, the ingenious campaign is a playful take on traditional billboard advertising, combining creativity with delightfully offbeat visuals.

While the best adverts are often eye-catching, this unique installation is a prime example of how tactile advertising can spark the imagination and create a campaign with a huge impact. As a cat person, I might be biased when I say this is one of my favourite billboard ads ever.

(Image credit: Dreamies/Adam&EveDDB)

Created by ad agency Adam&EveDDB , the billboard itself is fairly unassuming, featuring a packet of Dreamies against a plain white background. While at a glance it looks as if the billboard has attracted a number of feline fans, the clambering cats are actually made of hand-painted fiberglass each modelled after real cats drawn to the allure of Dreamies.

The campaign titled 'Ad Attack' will debut across London on Kingsland Road and Shoreditch’s Quaker Street, with uniquely crafted moggies scaling drainpipes, scaffolding and rooftops to get their paws on the treats. Unexpected and playful, this adorable campaign is the perfect example of simple yet striking advertising that subverts our expectations, bringing a delightful dose of joy to passersby.

(Image credit: Dreamies/Adam&EveDDB)

