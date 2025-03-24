McDonald's reminds us who started the no-logo trend with new campaign

News
By published

Breakfast items take centre stage.

McDonald&#039;s adverts showing breakfast items and no longer on billboards
(Image credit: McDonald's)

We've seen various brands drop their logo on adverts lately, and McDonald's is the latest to release a spot with almost no branding at all. The campaign features a series of 30- and 10-inch films that show McDonald's breakfast set to cinematic music, featuring a voiceover that points out how its deliberately not going to talk about what's on screen. The spots end with 'Breakfast, done properly' and while they don't feature a graphic logo, they do include McDonald's famous audio logo, which is a clever move for anyone not so familiar with McDonald's hash browns.

The campaign by Leo Burnett UK follows research that showed that up to 90 per cent of people were able to identify McDonald's breakfast products without any branding. I can't help but feel that the spots may also have been influenced by the latest trends in no-logo advertising, although McDonald's does have form when it comes to hiding its logo, and arguably invented this trend.

Image 1 of 3
McDonald's adverts showing breakfast items and no longer on billboards
(Image credit: McDonald's)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kellogg&#039;s ad
Brilliant or baffling? Designers are torn over the new Kellogg's billboards
Wieden + Kennedy billboard for Heinz featuring an image of baked beans with copy that reads &quot;It has to be toast&quot;.
Heinz's logo-free billboards break all the rules
McDonald&#039;s billboard
From McDonald's to Kellogg's: Why are so many brands ditching their logo?
McDonald&#039;s x Stormzy collab - renamed storefront &#039;Big Mike&#039;s&#039;
McDonald's renames a single store in homage to Stormzy
McDonald&#039;s restaurant design before and after comparison showing an old McDonald&#039;s restaurant with colourful red sign and flag and a new restaurant with understated branding
McDonald's stark new restaurant designs are leaving customers baffled
three people wearing Aldidas branded hoodies
Why you need to pay attention to Aldi's marketing
Latest in Advertising
McDonald&#039;s adverts showing breakfast items and no longer on billboards
McDonald's reminds us who started the no-logo trend with new campaign
Stills from an Aston Martin CGI advert made in Unreal Engine
Aston Martin's Unreal Engine CGI car adverts look incredibly real
A billboard advert at GDC 2025 for Revenge of Savage Planet
Savage GDC 2025 billboard ad is revenge for Google Stadia layoffs
Selection of Guinness ads throughout the ages
The best Guinness adverts of all time – from the toucan to a singing pint