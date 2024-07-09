McDonald’s hides its logo in ingenious ad campaign

Can you spot the Golden Arches?

McDonald's Moving Day ad created by Cossette
(Image credit: McDonald's/Cossette)

McDonald's Canada has revealed an ingenious new ad campaign, craftily hiding the iconic Golden Arches in plain sight. The ads centre around the chaos of Moving Day, reminding hungry patrons that McDonald's is always around the corner to soothe the stress of relocating.

McDonald's is known for its inventive print ads, but this crafty campaign is a prime example of how simplicity and interactivity can create a timeless ad. With three hidden McDonald's logos to find, can you spot them all?

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

