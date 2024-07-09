McDonald’s hides its logo in ingenious ad campaign

McDonald's Canada has revealed an ingenious new ad campaign, craftily hiding the iconic Golden Arches in plain sight. The ads centre around the chaos of Moving Day, reminding hungry patrons that McDonald's is always around the corner to soothe the stress of relocating.

McDonald's is known for its inventive print ads, but this crafty campaign is a prime example of how simplicity and interactivity can create a timeless ad. With three hidden McDonald's logos to find, can you spot them all?

(Image credit: McDonald's/Cossette)

Produced by creative marketing agency Cossette, the campaign named "Always Around the Corner" commemorates Quebec's official Moving Day (1 July), an annual tradition that sees inhabitants fleeing the nest across the city. Moving is never an easy task, so grabbing food on the go is often a rite of passage for busy relocators and what better way to satiate the mid-move munchies than with a McDonald's?

The three crafty ads take inspiration from the popular search game book series 'Where's Wally?', with subtle images of the Golden Arches nestled among the chaos of Moving Day. Reflected in cluttered kitchens and casting subtle shadows on the walls, the disguised McDonald's logos are a true test of how eagle-eyed you are – no spoilers, I'll let you find them for yourself.

(Image credit: McDonald's/Cossette)

The simple and stylish ads are a prime example of minimalist design, creating a subtle yet ingenious campaign that masterfully capitalises on the instant recognisability of the McDonald's logo. The added interactivity creates a layer of playfulness, bringing a sense of joy to the chaos of Moving Day – catch the clever campaign in print, OOH and on McDonald's socials.

