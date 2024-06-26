Oslo’s sarcastic tourism ad breaks every marketing rule (and it’s perfect)
"I wouldn't come here, to be honest”.
Visit Oslo has created a delightfully sarcastic new ad to promote tourism to Norway's capital. "Is it even a city?" challenges all the overdone nonchalant beats of travel ads, subtly highlighting Oslo's charming appeal with a hilariously ironic tone.
The best adverts break the mould of generic marketing, creating memorable moments by standing out from the crowd. In a sea of sunny, overenthusiastic, cheery soundtracked tourism ads, Visit Oslo's understated campaign is an instant classic, proving that sometimes a dose of humour and a less is more approach is the key to success.
The playful ad begins with the protagonist and Oslo resident Danself admitting "I wouldn't come here, to be honest." While it seems like the ad breaks every possible sin of tourism advertising, we learn through Danself's deadpan narration that Oslo is, in fact, an idyllic place to be. Subtly showcasing its stunning architecture, art and culture, the cosy walkable city shines through the sarcastic narration, unexpectedly showcasing Oslo's easygoing openness and personality.
Naturally, it was a hit with viewers, with one YouTube commenter saying "I think this is the best tourism commercial I’ve ever seen." Another chimed in "Please give a promotion to the person who wrote the script" while others shared similar praise, calling it "superb", "genius" and a "marketing lesson from Norway."
Visit Oslo 🇳🇴 ? pic.twitter.com/9ecsIAeTzdJune 26, 2024
This type of creativity is rare in tourism ads these days, most of which blend into each other. This is different, a typical understated Norse sense of dry humor. From @VisitOSLO. Well done, more needed in this series. pic.twitter.com/Zc7RcsHdNiJune 24, 2024
For more advertising news, check out the dystopian Apple iPad Pro ad that appalled creatives (and even resulted in an apology from Apple). If you're looking for some ad inspiration, take a look at Samsung's mocking response to the controversy.
