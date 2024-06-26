Oslo’s sarcastic tourism ad breaks every marketing rule (and it’s perfect)

"I wouldn't come here, to be honest”.

Visit Oslo tourism ad
(Image credit: Visit Oslo)

Visit Oslo has created a delightfully sarcastic new ad to promote tourism to Norway's capital. "Is it even a city?" challenges all the overdone nonchalant beats of travel ads, subtly highlighting Oslo's charming appeal with a hilariously ironic tone. 

The best adverts break the mould of generic marketing, creating memorable moments by standing out from the crowd. In a sea of sunny, overenthusiastic, cheery soundtracked tourism ads, Visit Oslo's understated campaign is an instant classic, proving that sometimes a dose of humour and a less is more approach is the key to success. 

