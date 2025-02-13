McDonald's rebrands a single store in homage to Stormzy

New collab lets you order like the rapper.

McDonald&#039;s x Stormzy collab - renamed storefront &#039;Big Mike&#039;s&#039;
(Image credit: McDonald's)

McDonald's latest collaboration is with British rapper Stormzy, who is the first UK star to get his order on the official McDonald's menu. The campaign aims to highlight that everyone has a personal McDonald's order, no matter how famous they are, and you can now order 'The Stormzy Meal', which will get you nine McNuggets and fries with two BBQ sauce dips, a Sprite Zero and an Oreo McFlurry.

The promotion launched first in Stormzy's local Croydon, with one branch even renamed 'Big Mikes' – Stormzy's first name is Michael. This is a bold move, but I think it's one that will pay off. There's also a meet and greet, where fans can meet the grime artist, planned for later in the month.

