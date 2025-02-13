McDonald's rebrands a single store in homage to Stormzy

McDonald's latest collaboration is with British rapper Stormzy, who is the first UK star to get his order on the official McDonald's menu. The campaign aims to highlight that everyone has a personal McDonald's order, no matter how famous they are, and you can now order 'The Stormzy Meal', which will get you nine McNuggets and fries with two BBQ sauce dips, a Sprite Zero and an Oreo McFlurry.

The promotion launched first in Stormzy's local Croydon, with one branch even renamed 'Big Mikes' – Stormzy's first name is Michael. This is a bold move, but I think it's one that will pay off. There's also a meet and greet, where fans can meet the grime artist, planned for later in the month.

(Image credit: McDonald's)

There's some slick branding to highlight the collab, from the Stormzy reusable cup to stickers, T-shirts and backpacks. Black and red are the main colours – with of course the famous yellow 'M' – and black-and-white photography of Stormzy enjoying McDonald's lends a surprisingly sophisticated edge. I'm not sure if they're up there with McDonald's best ads, but they certainly get the message across.

(Image credit: McDonald's)

The campaign has an accompanying lighthearted spot, with various characters taking on Stormzy's voice when they order like him. Actress Alison Steadman also makes a surprise cameo at the end.

McDonald's | Order like Stormzy - YouTube Watch On

"“The Stormzy Meal isn’t just about the food, but it’s about taking something we can all relate to – having a favourite McDonald’s order – and turning it into a cultural momen," explains Matthew Reischauer, marketing director, McDonald’s UK & IE. "From the film and the merch to the events in Stormzy’s beloved Croydon, we’re giving fans a chance to share in an experience only McDonald’s can deliver.”

The campaign is by Leo Burnett UK, who has produced several iconic McDonald's ads as well as the recent controversial campaign for Kellogg's.

Will you be ordering like Stormzy? Let us know in the comments.