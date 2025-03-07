It's not Mario Day yet, but we're already seeing epic Nintendo deals

For Nintendo fans, 2025 is shaping up to be a very exciting year. So far, we've had official confirmation that the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming (and it looks beautiful), while gamers have been treated to several deals and discounts on Switch games, plus there were some epic Pokémon Day announcements made last week with sneak peaks at Pokémon Legends Z-A and Pokémon champions, two new titles coming to the Nintendo Switch console. But it doesn't stop there.

This coming Monday is March 10th, otherwise known as Mario (MAR10) Day – get it? I can't wait to see what festivities are in store for gamers, although we've already been plenty spoilt so far. In celebration of everyone's favourite plumber, Nintendo has released a special Mario Day Nintendo Switch OLED bundle hitting shelves in the US, and the company is also offering everybody a free 14-day trial of its Nintendo Switch Online platform.

We might still have to wait until the April Nintendo Direct before we get any major announcements or flagship console updates to get excited about, but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy Mario Day. I've rounded up everything you might have missed so far below, including some freebies, top deals and discounts on Nintendo Lego sets, and there's also a big Mario Day Switch game sale too!

Mario Day celebrations

MAR10 Day celebrations so far:

Nintendo is giving away a free 14-day trial of its Nintendo Switch Online membership (a Nintendo Account is needed to claim). The offer ends March 17th at 11pm PT.

There's a community challenge starting today (March 7th) for everyone who owns Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, where players can win 310 platinum Nintendo points for collectively completing a million laps in the game. Use code 1152-2501-4827 to get started.

to get started. Nintendo has sliced up to $20 off popular Switch titles that feature Mario (typically priced at around $60), as well as other Switch games too.

There's a new Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle (see below for details), plus discounts on Nintendo/Mario merchandise.

Top Mario Day deals

Super Mario Little Buddy: was $19.99 now $14.65 at Amazon SAVE 27%: Get your own little Mario plush for less than $15 this Mario Day. Perfect for younger gamers or for making your game room feel a little more cosy (I have this on my gaming shelf).

Super Mario Bros Red Knit Beanie: was $24.95 now $12.47 at Amazon SAVE 50%: I feel like I shouldn't need to justify why you should get yourself a knitted red Mario beanie. I mean, look at it. It's also 50% off to celebrate Mario Day, so there's no excuse not to buy it really (from the reviews, it looks like this is sized for both kids and adults, win!).

Take a look at the deals below on the original Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED models if you're looking to bag a deal before the release of the new Nintendo Switch 2.