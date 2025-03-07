It's not Mario Day yet, but we're already seeing epic Nintendo deals

Deals
By
published

From discounts on Nintendo Lego sets to $20 off popular Switch titles, everyone is celebrating our favourite plumber in style.

Mario Day deals
(Image credit: Nintendo)
Jump To:

For Nintendo fans, 2025 is shaping up to be a very exciting year. So far, we've had official confirmation that the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming (and it looks beautiful), while gamers have been treated to several deals and discounts on Switch games, plus there were some epic Pokémon Day announcements made last week with sneak peaks at Pokémon Legends Z-A and Pokémon champions, two new titles coming to the Nintendo Switch console. But it doesn't stop there.

This coming Monday is March 10th, otherwise known as Mario (MAR10) Day – get it? I can't wait to see what festivities are in store for gamers, although we've already been plenty spoilt so far. In celebration of everyone's favourite plumber, Nintendo has released a special Mario Day Nintendo Switch OLED bundle hitting shelves in the US, and the company is also offering everybody a free 14-day trial of its Nintendo Switch Online platform.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder : was $406.98 now $349 at Best Buy

Save approximately $67.98 in added value with this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle, offering the console itself (worth $349.99), plus Super Mario Bros. Wonder (worth $60), and a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (worth $7.99).

Price Check: $349 at Walmart

View Deal
Earn 2X points on LEGO Super Mario sets

Earn 2X points on LEGO Super Mario sets

Top picks:

The Mighty Bowser set - $269.99

Lego Piranha Plant set - $59.99

Pixel Mario & Yoshi set - $129.99

View Deal
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59.99 now $44.68 at Amazon

SAVE $15.31: To celebrate Mario Day, Nintendo has slashed the prices of several Nintendo Switch games, including its newest Super Mario Bros title. This is the lowest price we've seen on this game since Black Friday.

Price Check: $59.99 at Best Buy | $59.99 at Target

View Deal
Super Mario Little Buddy
Super Mario Little Buddy: was $19.99 now $14.65 at Amazon

SAVE 27%: Get your own little Mario plush for less than $15 this Mario Day. Perfect for younger gamers or for making your game room feel a little more cosy (I have this on my gaming shelf).

View Deal
Mario Pop PowerA Wireless Controller
Mario Pop PowerA Wireless Controller: was $59.99 now $47.51 at Amazon

SAVE $12.48: This wireless Bluetooth pad for the Nintendo Switch is an excellent Joy-Con alternative, and I love its vibrant and colourful design too.

View Deal
Super Mario Blue Spiky Shell pillow
Super Mario Blue Spiky Shell pillow: was $27.99 now $17.72 at Amazon

SAVE $10.27: I actually own this Blue Shell pillow too, and I keep it on my gaming chair. It's much bigger than you think, big enough to sit on, and it's suuuuper soft too, almost like a squishmallow.

View Deal
Super Mario Bros Red Knit Beanie
Super Mario Bros Red Knit Beanie: was $24.95 now $12.47 at Amazon

SAVE 50%: I feel like I shouldn't need to justify why you should get yourself a knitted red Mario beanie. I mean, look at it. It's also 50% off to celebrate Mario Day, so there's no excuse not to buy it really (from the reviews, it looks like this is sized for both kids and adults, win!).

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1