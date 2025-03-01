If, like me, you're silly excited about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, then why not stock up your game library in advance so you're ready to play some new titles when the console finally releases? There are some epic Nintendo Switch game deals live right now across multiple retailers in the US, and I've rounded up my top picks for you below (you can thank me later).

It's been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 console will be backwards compatible with both digital games and physical cartridges, so there's nothing to worry about for Nintendo fans who already have a proud collection of the best Nintendo Switch games. I know we still have a while yet until the Nintendo Direct presentation in April, but I'm very eager to hear all of the new details on the Switch 2 from the horse's mouth (the horse being Nintendo).

If you haven't already - don't forget to register your interest in the Switch 2 early to beat the digital queues on launch day. And in other news, yesterday was officially Pokémon Day, and two new Pokémon titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch for gamers to look forward to. For now, I guess we'll just have to keep on waiting patiently.

Top deal alert Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59.99 now $40 at Amazon SAVE $20: This is arguably one of the best multiplayer titles you can get for the Switch (I prefer this over Mario Party any day) and is great fun for all of the family. I love that you can play as different characters from both the Mario and Sonic franchises too.

Cult of the Lamb: Standard Edition: was $29.99 now $24.94 at Amazon SAVE 17% Cult of the Lamb has been on my to-play list for a while now. The gist is that you play as a possessed lamb saved from annihilation, with the goal to develop a loyal cult following of woodland worshippers.

EA SPORTS FC 25 : was $59.99 now $23.99 at nintendo.com SAVE 60%: I've never really been into Football (or should I say Soccer?) games, but EA FC25 replaces what we used to know as FIFA, and is a must-have game for football fans. Be warned, I'm told it's "not just a game" by my fiance, and it gets very competitive.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: was $39.99 now $29.99 at nintendo.com SAVE $10: This is probably my favourite Switch game ever. Fans of Disney and Animal Crossing will love this super chill life-sim and adventure game. You can purchase extra DLC for this should you choose, and there's a Cozy edition too, which offers extra in-game content like moonstones, outfits, and more.

Top Deal LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: was $29.99 now $4.49 at nintendo.com Save 85%: Marvel fans, assemble! This is one of my fave Lego gams ever. Play through storylines featured in the MCU that include all of your favourite Marvel Superhero characters, as well as iconic settings and landmarks such as Stark Tower, and even the X-Mansion. I'm pretty sure Deadpool is in this one too.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Best Buy SAVE $15: Super Mario Odyssey has its own twist with help from the plumber's loveable hat, Cappy, which you can use to transform into a T-rex. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on the game, as it was previously $29.99 back in July at Amazon, but this is still a great deal.

Disney Epic Mickey Rebrushed: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy Save $20: Love Disney? This deal on Epic Mickey is perfect for artists and animation lovers. A 3D platform game where you venture as Mickey Mouse armed with a paintbrush to restore beauty to vast wasteland realms of forgotten characters. Sounds lovely!