Nintendo has dropped an exciting new Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, just in time for Mario Day

This coming Monday is March 10th, which is officially Mario Day! If you're wondering what's so special about this date, you can cleverly spell Mario's name (kind of) using a combination of the month and date like this – MAR10, get it?

To celebrate this day and this incredibly iconic video game character, Nintendo has dropped a new bundle deal on its popular Switch OLED console, including a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the very first time, plus a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (worth $7.99). You can get this deal over at Best Buy right now, as well as Walmart in the US for $349 in total.

I'll be honest, this isn't the best price we've seen on a Nintendo Switch OLED console, as during seasonal sales such as Black Friday, we've seen Switch OLED bundles sell for as little as $299.99 in the US ($264 for an imported model), and as low as £228 in the UK. However, I think it's going to be a while before we see the Switch OLED drop to these low prices again, and it certainly won't be before the Nintendo Switch 2 is released either, so if you're in need of a Switch OLED now, then this is a great deal.

The best Nintendo Switch OLED deal today

