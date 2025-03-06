Nintendo has dropped an exciting new Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, just in time for Mario Day
This is a great effort from the company to keep console sales afloat before the exciting new Nintendo Switch 2 hits the shelves.
This coming Monday is March 10th, which is officially Mario Day! If you're wondering what's so special about this date, you can cleverly spell Mario's name (kind of) using a combination of the month and date like this – MAR10, get it?
To celebrate this day and this incredibly iconic video game character, Nintendo has dropped a new bundle deal on its popular Switch OLED console, including a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the very first time, plus a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (worth $7.99). You can get this deal over at Best Buy right now, as well as Walmart in the US for $349 in total.
I'll be honest, this isn't the best price we've seen on a Nintendo Switch OLED console, as during seasonal sales such as Black Friday, we've seen Switch OLED bundles sell for as little as $299.99 in the US ($264 for an imported model), and as low as £228 in the UK. However, I think it's going to be a while before we see the Switch OLED drop to these low prices again, and it certainly won't be before the Nintendo Switch 2 is released either, so if you're in need of a Switch OLED now, then this is a great deal.
Not sure if the Nintendo Switch OLED is the right console for you? Take a look at our Nintendo Switch vs Switch OLED explainer for some guidance.
The best Nintendo Switch OLED deal today
Save: Approximately $67.98 in added value
Overview: The Nintendo Switch OLED model is the upgraded version of the original Nintendo Switch console, with a much nicer OLED display, an upgraded kickstand, and a more premium feel.
Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)
Release date: October 2021
Price history: The Switch OLED on its own is worth $349, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder has a $50 price tag, not to mention the 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (worth $7.99), so this deal is totally worth bagging if you're after a Switch OLED console.
Price Check: $333.81 at Amazon (console only) | $349 at Walmart (bundle deal)
Review Consensus: We're yet to get our hands on the OLED model of the Nintendo Switch, but we gave the original model a glowing 4.5-star review and loved its Handheld portability with excellent options for multiplayer gaming and couch co-op.
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Nintendo Switch OLED model in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1