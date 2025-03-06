Nintendo has dropped an exciting new Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, just in time for Mario Day

News
By
published

This is a great effort from the company to keep console sales afloat before the exciting new Nintendo Switch 2 hits the shelves.

Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder
(Image credit: Nintendo)

This coming Monday is March 10th, which is officially Mario Day! If you're wondering what's so special about this date, you can cleverly spell Mario's name (kind of) using a combination of the month and date like this – MAR10, get it?

To celebrate this day and this incredibly iconic video game character, Nintendo has dropped a new bundle deal on its popular Switch OLED console, including a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the very first time, plus a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (worth $7.99). You can get this deal over at Best Buy right now, as well as Walmart in the US for $349 in total.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder : was $406.98 now $349 at Best Buy

Save: Approximately $67.98 in added value

Overview: The Nintendo Switch OLED model is the upgraded version of the original Nintendo Switch console, with a much nicer OLED display, an upgraded kickstand, and a more premium feel.

Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)

Release date: October 2021

Price history: The Switch OLED on its own is worth $349, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder has a $50 price tag, not to mention the 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (worth $7.99), so this deal is totally worth bagging if you're after a Switch OLED console.

Price Check: $333.81 at Amazon (console only) | $349 at Walmart (bundle deal)

Review Consensus: We're yet to get our hands on the OLED model of the Nintendo Switch, but we gave the original model a glowing 4.5-star review and loved its Handheld portability with excellent options for multiplayer gaming and couch co-op.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1