We've found a Switch OLED for the lowest price ever - but there’s a small catch

This Memorial Day, we're seeing some epic deals on gaming and electronics including this too-good-to-be-true deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED model for only $264 at Walmart. That's right. You can save $85.99 on the usual retail price of $349.99, but what's the catch?

We've been researching this deal, and it's such a bargain because the console seems to be a Japanese import. What this means (at least according to Walmart reviews) is that you'll receive a Japanese Box, Japanese instructions, and a Japanese edition OLED console, but everything else is the same. You'll need to change the language to English (or your language of choice) but this is extremely easy to do.

Whether or not you choose to grab this deal is entirely your choice, but to give you some price context – the lowest-ever price we've reported on the Nintendo Switch OLED model in the US was $285.99 during Black Friday last year, and it was a super rare deal to see, given that Nintendo products hold their value very well. This deal is $21.99 cheaper than that!

• Walmart also has a deal on the regular Switch OLED model for $299.99 down from $349.99 if you prefer to stick with a "normal" region console (boring).

The best Nintendo Switch OLED deal ever?

Nintendo Switch OLED (Japanese): $264 at Walmart

Save $85.99: The only aesthetic difference in this console is it apparently has a slightly smaller screen than the American/European console edition (although the Walmart specs state that the display is still 7 inches). Power accessories are included, which is a little vague, but this should mean that you won't need to purchase any extra adapters, and Nintendo Switch consoles aren't region-locked, so there should be no issues accessing the eShop to download games either. Price check: Best Buy: $349.99 | Amazon: $337.15

