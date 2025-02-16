I regularly bore people by raving about how great I think Samsung's T7 Shield Portable SSD is. It's pretty much lived on my desk since I bought it, and it comes with me on almost every trip. But for once I am not so pleased.

Today, the 2TB model is almost half price in a Presidents' Day deal at Amazon. That's means I could get 2TB for little more than the price I paid for the 1TB version, and right now I could really do with those extra 1,000 gigabytes!

(Image credit: Joe Foley)

Deal bitterness aside, I continue to swear by the T7 Shield. It's been superseded by the faster T9 now, but I love the reassuring ruggedness of this earlier iteration. It's tough, compact and the slightly rubbery textured coating makes it seem to bounce off the floor the couple of times I've dropped it.

There are discounts on all three capacities in this Samsung Presidents' Day deal. Full details below. If you need more hardware, see our pick of the best laptops for graphic design.

48% off! Samsung T7 Shield 2TB: was $284.99 now $148.98 at Amazon Save $136.01: The Samsung SSD T7 comes in 4TB, 2TB and 1TB sizes, and all three are in the Presidents' Day sale. The biggest saving is on the 2TB version, which should be a good capacity for most people who want an external SSD to store video or other media for editing. I'll list the prices on the other versions below. I use the this SSD for storing 4K video footage for editing in Davinci and find the speed (1050MB/s) to be good enough for what I need. The biggest plus is that it's rugged enough to stand up to being carried around in a pocket since withstand splashes, dust and drops. It's available in three colours: black, blue and white. Also on sale:

1TB: $169.99 $107.99

4TB: $499.99 $276.99 If you think you might need the faster T9 (up to 2000MB/s), that's on sale too with 10% off the 2TB and 4TB versions.

Not quite what you want? See the other SSD deals we've found below: