I wish I'd waited for this huge Presidents' Day deal on Samsung's most rugged portable SSD

Deals
By
published

The 2TB T7 Shield is almost half price.

Presidents&#039; Day Samsung SSD deal
(Image credit: Samsung / Future)

I regularly bore people by raving about how great I think Samsung's T7 Shield Portable SSD is. It's pretty much lived on my desk since I bought it, and it comes with me on almost every trip. But for once I am not so pleased.

Today, the 2TB model is almost half price in a Presidents' Day deal at Amazon. That's means I could get 2TB for little more than the price I paid for the 1TB version, and right now I could really do with those extra 1,000 gigabytes!

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB
48% off!
Samsung T7 Shield 2TB: was $284.99 now $148.98 at Amazon

Save $136.01:

The Samsung SSD T7 comes in 4TB, 2TB and 1TB sizes, and all three are in the Presidents' Day sale. The biggest saving is on the 2TB version, which should be a good capacity for most people who want an external SSD to store video or other media for editing. I'll list the prices on the other versions below.

I use the this SSD for storing 4K video footage for editing in Davinci and find the speed (1050MB/s) to be good enough for what I need. The biggest plus is that it's rugged enough to stand up to being carried around in a pocket since withstand splashes, dust and drops. It's available in three colours: black, blue and white.

Also on sale:
1TB: $169.99 $107.99
4TB: $499.99 $276.99

If you think you might need the faster T9 (up to 2000MB/s), that's on sale too with 10% off the 2TB and 4TB versions.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1