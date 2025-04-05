So, the most hotly anticipated (and long-awaited) console upgrade of recent times has now happened. Nintendo's Switch 2 has had its Direct event, and we've now seen the design, found out about the upgrades and been given the release date and price. Are we happy? Sure. But if I'm honest, I have seen many Switch 2 concepts over the last few years – and there are a few that are cooler than what we've been given.

From dual-screen DS-like design to a beautiful metallic finish, a lot has been imagined about the Switch 2 and it feels like Nintendo has played it somewhat safe with the new design. There isn't even an OLED screen to marvel at, instead we'll have to make do with LCD. Anyway, although I'm sure it's going to be brilliant, I thought we should take a moment to reflect on the brilliance of the Switch 2 concepts that never were. Let's go back to a time of intense speculation (Switch Pro, anyone?).

01. Dual-screen delight

In 2023 there was a global contest that asked designers to create their idea of what the next Switch could look like. Freelancer.com received over 100 submissions, and the winner was this glorious concept from Aiden L., which combines the essense of the Nintendo DS with the core Switch 2 design. A dual screen would have been an excellent addition to the Switch – but we'll have to make do with this patent, which apparently will allow for the use of a smartphone as a second screen. Still not quite the same though.

02. The iSwitch

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

For something super-sleek, how about this concept from a designer who normally focuses on Apple products? This Switch 2 concept feels like what would happen if Apple met Nintendo, and feels pretty grown-up. It's got gorgeous rounded corners and a glossy, metallic, premium finish.

Designer Ben Geskin also redesigned the UI in the style of a iOS and it feels very different.

Nintendo Switch 2 🔥 concept pic.twitter.com/y3ChmTB4M7August 9, 2023

03. Ginormous Switch

(Image credit: Michael Pick)

Okay I realise this was never going to happen (and indeed we did get a bigger console), but it would have been a shame not to mention this incredible giant Switch concept that was actually created by Michael Pick. At 650% larger than the previous Switch OLED, this would be incredible to (try to) play – talk about an immersive experience!

Michael used a combination of wood and 3D printing to make this massive console, which was 70 inches wide and 30 inches tall. It also weighed 29.5kg so not exactly portable. But it's got that beautiful 4K screen, which would add special something to giant Mario Kart.

World's LARGEST Nintendo Switch! (actually works) - YouTube Watch On

What do you think? Are you happy with the new Switch 2?

