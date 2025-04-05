What the new Nvidia chip means for Nintendo Switch 2

After literally years of rumours, the Nintendo Switch 2 was finally revealed in all its glory this week in a Nintendo Direct event. With preorders to open on 9 April (though not in the US) ahead of a 5 June 2025 release date, fans are naturally wondering whether it's worth upgrading.

Visually, the main difference is the Nintendo Switch 2's size. It's notably larger than the original 2017 console, with a 7.9in screen. As we've seen in our full guide to the Nintendo Switch 2, the display has had an upgrade to 1080p, and the Joy-Cons also have new features. But what about what's inside?

What does a Nvidia chip mean for Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo Switch 2 – Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Like the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be powered by a custom Nvidia chip. The original Switch had a Tegra X1 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) with a quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 CPU and a 256-core GM20B Maxwell GPU.

Nintendo itself hasn't provided details of the new chip, but Nvidia says the new Switch is getting a custom Nvidia processor also featuring a custom Nvidia GPU with dedicated RT Cores and Tensor Cores, which could mean a big upgrade in visuals and AI-driven enhancements.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We know that the new console enables up to 4K gaming in TV mode and up to 120 frames per second at 1080p in handheld mode. HDR is also supported. Nvidia says that thanks to its chip, the console also supports AI upscaling to sharpen visuals and smooth gameplay and ray tracing for next-level visuals.

The new RT Cores bring real-time ray tracing, a technique that simulates how light interacts with objects that is already present on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This means Switch 2 games could have more realistic lighting, reflections and shadows, which potentially means more immersive worlds.

Nvidia's Tensor Cores will power AI-driven features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), boosting resolution for sharper details without sacrificing image quality or sending power consumption too wild. They also enable AI-powered face tracking and background removal in video chat use cases, enhancing social gaming and streaming.

Nvidia describes the overall result as 10x the graphics performance of the original Nintendo Switch, while a variable refresh rate via Nvidia G-SYNC in handheld mode should ensure ultra-smooth, tear-free gameplay.

The upgrades also mean that developers can use the latest features in game engines and better physics and optimized APIs for faster, more efficient game creation (see our pick of the best game development software).

Switch 2 preorders will open on 9 April 2025 in most countries, but US preorders will start later as Nintendo has said it needs to assess the tariff situation, which could potentially lead to a price increase. The Switch 2 release data is 5 June. See below for deals on the existing range, or check out our guide to the best game consoles.