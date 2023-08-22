This could be the coolest Nintendo Switch 2 design concept yet

Ah, the Nintendo Switch 2. Or is that Switch Pro? Or is that Super Nintendo Switch? Whatever it ends up being called, the successor to the current console has been rumoured for years now, but leakers seem increasingly confident we'll see it in 2024. And while we still have no idea what it'll look like, concept artists aren't letting that stop them designing all manner of weird and wonderful hypothetical hardware.

A recent global contest saw more than 100 designers compete to create the "best conceptualisation of what the rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 might look like," and while the results are, er, varied, there's a clear winner.

(Image credit: Aiden L., Freelancer.com)

After receiving more than 100 submissions from freelancers all around the world, Freelancer.com selected a unique render created by Aiden, L. from California, United States. With two vertically stacked screens, the concept appears to celebrate not only the Switch, but also Nintendo's other wildly successful handheld, the DS. If the Switch 2 did indeed opt for a dual-screen design like this, we'd be first in line. Runner-up concepts (below) include design touches such as tilting screens and retro-inspired colour schemes (indeed, we've seen retro Switch Pro concepts before).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ömer A, Freelancer.com) (Image credit: Nicolas F, Freelancer.com) (Image credit: Amir Y, Freelancer.com)

So what are we hoping for from the Switch Pro? In terms of design, rumour has it we're in for a bigger screen – even bigger than that of the OLED model (albeit, curiously, without OLED technology). But the most notable advancements could be being saved for docked mode. We've heard that the machine will be capable of 4K output when connected to a TV, something that gamers have been begging for – and many were disappointed not to see arrive with the Switch OLED. Indeed, exploring Tears of the Kingdom's Hyrule or zooming around Bowser's castle in Mario Kart would be infinitely more immersive in crisp 4K.