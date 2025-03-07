These are the best iPhone 16e Prices: Apple's latest affordable handset

Deals
By
published

Looking for the best deals on an iPhone 16e model? This cell phone is Apple's more affordable variant of the iPhone 16, so finding a good price shouldn't be hard.

best iPhone 16e Prices
(Image credit: Future / Apple)
Jump To:

Apple has just launched its latest smartphone, the iPhone 16e. A lot of people (myself included) were initially scratching their heads at the news of this announcement, trying to understand how this new model fits into the already existing iPhone 16 smartphone family. It's not more compact, it's not an iPhone 16 mini, and it's definitely not one of the best iPhones for photography out of the bunch (despite Apple Intelligence features). So, who is it for?

If you're upgrading from an older iPhone generation, such as the iPhone 11 or Apple's SE series, then there are plenty of valid reasons to consider the new iPhone 16e for your creative workflow. For example, it has a stunning 6.1-inch OLED display, USB-C connectivity, the iconic Action Button, and is powered by the A18 chip – see 7 reasons the iPhone 16e is a huge improvement on the iPhone SE 3 for more info.

Image 1 of 10
Apple's iPhone 16e
(Image credit: Apple)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1