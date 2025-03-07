These are the best iPhone 16e Prices: Apple's latest affordable handset

Apple has just launched its latest smartphone, the iPhone 16e. A lot of people (myself included) were initially scratching their heads at the news of this announcement, trying to understand how this new model fits into the already existing iPhone 16 smartphone family. It's not more compact, it's not an iPhone 16 mini, and it's definitely not one of the best iPhones for photography out of the bunch (despite Apple Intelligence features). So, who is it for?

If you're upgrading from an older iPhone generation, such as the iPhone 11 or Apple's SE series, then there are plenty of valid reasons to consider the new iPhone 16e for your creative workflow. For example, it has a stunning 6.1-inch OLED display, USB-C connectivity, the iconic Action Button, and is powered by the A18 chip – see 7 reasons the iPhone 16e is a huge improvement on the iPhone SE 3 for more info.

Apple produces some of the best camera phones on the market, but we know that these snappers don't come cheap. The number one selling point of the new iPhone 16e is its more affordable price tag, starting at $599 / £599 for the 128GB model. While this is the lower end of iPhone prices, the 16e is still $170 more than the iPhone SE 2022 cost at launch, and only just qualifies for our best budget camera phones guide.

We're anticipating some price cuts will fall on this latest iPhone during seasonal sales like Amazon Prime Day, but for now, keep tabs on the best current iPhone 16e prices below using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7 (we advise bookmarking this page and checking back regularly for the best iPhone 16e deals).

The best iPhone 16e prices

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 16e The most affordable iPhone 16 model for those who don't need anything flashy Display: 6.1 inch, Super Retina XDR OLED (1170 x 2532) | CPU: Apple A18 | Camera: 48 MP wide f/1.6 (26mm) | Front Camera: 12 MP wide f/1.9 (23mm) | Storage: 128GB/256GB / 512GB | Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm | Weight: 167 g | Battery: 4005mAh £599 at Amazon £599 at Mobiles.co.uk £599 at Carphone Warehouse The biggest iPhone upgrade we've seen in a while Much closer in specs to its siblings New Camera Control Button No macro lens Need to wait for Apple Intelligence features

The iPhone 16e is Apple's latest addition to the iPhone family, and the specs of this new handset are probably the closest in similarity to the standard iPhone 16 model. It shares the same main 48MP camera and 12MP front camera, a lot of the same internal elements (but with an A18 chip rather than an A18 Pro chip) and shares a similar display with a slightly lesser resolution than the 16 has. On the plus side, it looks like the 16e has been given a battery boost, sporting 4005mAh.

Prices for the standard iPhone 16 start at $799 / £799, which made it the most affordable of the bunch before the 16e came along (only $599 / £599). The iPhone 16 Plus model jumps up to $899 / £899, and for the iPhone 16 Pro, you're looking at 999 / £999. The flagship iPhone 16, however, is the Pro Max model with a larger display, and this will set you back $1,199 / £1,199. These prices are all for the entry-level specs.

The iPhone 16e might not warrant an upgrade for most creatives, unless you own a seriously outdated iPhone model like the iPhone 11, 12, or the SE handsets. With the new iPhone 16e, you get the added bonus of Apple Intelligence AI features to rival the likes of Galaxy AI, Copilot, and Google Gemini features, but without needing to pay a premium for it. See our deals widget below for the best iPhone 16e prices in your region right now.