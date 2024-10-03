These are the best iPhone 16 Prices: from the standard 16 to the mighty Pro Max

Apple has recently launched its latest iPhone 16 series of smartphones, undoubtedly some of the best camera phones on the market right now. The best Apple iPhone 16 prices are still pretty close to retail, so if you're looking to buy one of the best iPhones for photography then prepare to spend big.

The standard iPhone 16 has a starting price of $799 / £799, whereas the Plus model jumps up to $899 / £899. For the iPhone 16 Pro, expect to spend 999 / £999, or if you prefer a larger display then the Pro Max will set you back $1,199 / £1,199. These prices are all for the entry-level specs.

This year Apple has packed in some pretty big upgrades with Apple Intelligence (AI) features launching soon, as well as a performance boost with a new chipset, and a fancy new camera control button. For the best current prices on all iPhone 16 models in your region, check out our deals widgets below that update 24/7.

The best iPhone 16 prices

iPhone 16 The standard iPhone for those who don't need Pro power Display: 6.1 inch, Super Retina XDR OLED (1179 x 2556) | CPU: Apple A18 Pro | Camera: 48 MP wide (f/1.6 26mm) 12MP Ultrawide ( f/2.2, 13mm) | Front Camera: 12 MP wide (f/1.9, 23mm) | Storage: 128GB/256GB / 512GB | Dimensions: 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm | Weight: 170 g | Battery: 3561 mAh £799 at Amazon £799 at Mobiles.co.uk £799 at AO - Mobile Phones Direct The biggest iPhone upgrade we've seen in a while Much closer in specs to its siblings New Camera Control Button No macro lens Need to wait for Apple Intelligence features

The iPhone 16 is Apple's newest base model, and looking at it from the front, it can be a little difficult to tell apart from last year's iPhone 15 model. With prices starting at $799 / £799, the standard iPhone 16 is the most affordable of the bunch, and retails at the same price as the iPhone 15 did originally (although this will now inevitably have dropped in price). The iPhone 16 has been equipped with a larger battery, a new A18 chipset, plus a new 12MP ultrawide camera with a wider aperture that can take in more light, and autofocus for macro shots.

Overall, this is the biggest upgrade that Apple has made to its standard 'budget' iPhone model in a very long time, as we often only see marginal upgrades and software tweaks to warrant an upgrade. The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch display, making it nice and compact for handheld use and storing in your pocket, with two new hardware elements including a customisable Action Button and a Camera Control button that photographers will no doubt gush over.

Many Apple fans have been anticipating AI making its way onto iPhones, to match the Galaxy AI, Copilot, and Google Gemini features stealing headlines. Apple has confirmed that its own form of AI (Apple Intelligence) will be arriving to the iPhone 16 series starting with a Beta mode, followed by an eventual rollout in 2025. This means that if you buy an iPhone 16 right now, you might have to be a little patient in waiting for the full roster of AI features to become available. We anticipate that there may be some deals (however small) cropping up on the iPhone 16 series as we enter seasonal sales periods. See our deals widget below for the best iPhone 16 prices in your region right now.

The best iPhone 16 Plus prices

iPhone 16 Plus Bigger screen? Yes please. Display: 6.7 inch, Super Retina XDR OLED (1290 x 2796) | CPU: Apple A18 Pro | Camera: 48 MP wide (f/1.6 26mm) 12MP Ultrawide ( f/2.2, 13mm) | Front Camera: 12 MP wide (f/1.9, 23mm) | Storage: 128GB/256GB / 512GB / 1TB | Dimensions: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm | Weight: 199 g | Battery: 4674 mAh £899 at Amazon £899 at Mobiles.co.uk £899 at Carphone Warehouse Bigger battery than 16 Pro 6.7in screen is great New A18 chipset has lots of power No macro photos :( 4K video maxes out at 60fps

We recently got our hands on the iPhone 16 Plus model, which is pretty much exactly the same as the base iPhone 16 model (above), but with a larger 6.7-inch display. Our Reviews Editor found that the performance of the iPhone 16 Plus very closely matched that of the iPhone 16 Pro model (below) although the benefit of opting for an iPhone 16 Plus instead boils down to the larger screen which is great for social media and content streaming.

The iPhone 16 Plus has all of the essential features that most iPhone users will need, and although the camera specs are slightly downgraded compared with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models, if you're not a professional content creator then chances are that you'll barely notice the difference (and save some money in the process). The iPhone 16 Plus is $100 more than the iPhone 16, but $100 less than the Pro.

As for features, the iPhone 16 Plus has all of the same upgrades as the iPhone 16, including the new Camera Control Button and Apple Intelligence features arriving soon. Interestingly, the iPhone 16 Plus model has a bigger battery than the Pro model, likely due to its larger build. So that could be something to think about if you're torn between the two. Take a look at our full iPhone 16 Plus review for a more in-depth breakdown.

The best iPhone 16 Pro prices

iPhone 16 Pro More power in a compact form. Display: 6.3 inch, Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz (1206 x 2622) | CPU: Apple A18 Pro | Camera: 48 MP wide (f/1.8 24mm), 48 MP ultrawide (f/2.2 13mm), 12 MP periscope telephoto (f/2.8, 120mm) 5x optical zoom, | Front Camera: 12 MP wide (f/1.9, 23mm) | Storage: 128GB/256GB / 512GB / 1TB | Dimensions: 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.3 mm | Weight: 199 g | Battery: 3582 mAh £999 at Mobiles.co.uk £1,499 at Amazon £1,499 at Argos New A18 Pro chip is powerful Improved camera Native creative apps still best on the market Charging still slow Smaller model's screen feels too small That's a lot of money for more storage, Apple

Let's move on to the Pro iPhone 16 range, where things get dialled up a notch. This iPhone 16 (and the Pro Max model) comes equipped with Apple's A18 Pro chip, offering a boost in performance and power while remaining user-friendly. The 48MP camera is a standout feature, which has been improved from last year with a new "fusion" feature and a larger quad-pixel sensor making it a bit faster. There's also a new 48MP ultrawide macro camera (previously 12MP on the iPhone 15 series) offering an improved macro lens and better ultrawide capabilities in general.

Our Reviews Editor, Erlingur, found while testing the iPhone 16 Pro that charging was tortuously slow, and that the smaller (6.3-inch) display screen felt a little too small. Although I guess this is a great thing if you're looking for a more compact iPhone without any compromise on performance. In terms of design, the iPhone 16 Pro looks almost identical to the iPhone 15 Pro, but does involve new colours and very slightly thinner bezels around the display.

If you're a creative pro who values performance over price, then it sounds like the iPhone 16 Pro is the model for you. However, if you don't necessarily need all of the flashy extras and like to keep things simple, then it might be wise to opt for the standard iPhone 16 Pro or its bigger-screened Plus sibling instead to keep costs down.

The best iPhone 16 Pro Max prices

iPhone 16 Pro Max The ultimate blend of performance and display Display: 6.9 inch, Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz (1320 x 2868) | CPU: Apple A18 Pro | Camera: 48 MP wide (f/1.8 24mm), 48 MP ultrawide (f/2.2 13mm), 12 MP periscope telephoto (f/2.8, 120mm) 5x optical zoom, | Front Camera: 12 MP wide (f/1.9, 23mm) | Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB | Dimensions: 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm | Weight: 227 g | Battery: 4685 mAh £1,199 at Mobiles.co.uk £1,199 at Argos £1,199 at AO - Mobile Phones Direct The best iPhone 16 model on paper in terms of specs Large 6.9-inch display for streaming content Hefty battery life Only incrementally better than the iPhone 16 Pro (but more expensive) Heavy and bulky compared to its slimmer siblings

The mightiest iPhone 16 model is the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That's usually always the case with Apple's generations of iPhones, however, the lines are a little blurred this year in terms of one model being better than another, given that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is near enough identical to the iPhone 16 Pro model in all areas aside from display size (6.9-inches), battery life, and price.

This makes the choice of which iPhone 16 model you should buy all the more difficult, so let me help to make this a little easier for you. If you're into photography, then the iPhone Pro Max model has always been the flagship for creatives, this year however – the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models share the exact same camera unit, so there's no need to settle for a larger screen or bulkier device for the benefit of a better sensor.

So the question is how much you'll benefit from a larger display, which is excellent for those who like to stream a lot of content or watch movies, compared with how much screen time you use daily and what this can do to your iPhone's battery. If you hate having to charge your phone more than once a day, then the Pro Max option might be your best bet.

FAQS