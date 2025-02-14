At first glance pen tablets may all look similar. They're slim slates that function like big trackpads, allowing you to draw with a stylus and see the results on a computer monitor. But as we see in the our guide to the best drawing tablets, features like the location of quick keys for shortcuts can make all the difference to artists' workflows.

Now Wacom, one of the biggest names in drawing tablets, is shaking things up with a complete overhaul of its leading Intuous Pro range, which has been among the best pro-level pen tablets since its launch in 2013. It reckons the new design makes for a workflow that's "less work, more flow" thanks to new mechanical dial controls (see our and the best Wacom tablets to compare to the brand's other offerings).

Wacom Intuos Pro Pen Tablet – A Workflow That Works - YouTube Watch On

The new Intuos Pro's game changer is the addition of customisable mechanical dials. Previous models had customisable buttons and a touch wheel on the side of the devices. Now there are mechanical dials at the top of the tablets along with buttons also in a round design.

This reduces the space to the side of the active pen area, making all three sizes of the tablet more compact than their predecessors while also offering larger active drawing areas. That should make them more easily portable than before. And the new dial and button position should make it easier for left-handed or ambidextrous users to use the tablet.

The small version of the tablet has one dial at the top, while the medium and large versions have two. Users can allocate tools and actions to the dials. As for the customisable express keys, the new round design also saves space. There are five buttons on the Small tablet and ten on the larger models.

The the old (left) and new Wacom Intuos Pro Medium (right) compared (Image credit: Wacom)

The other big advantage of the new Intuos Pros is that they come with the same Wacom Pro Pen 3 stylus as the Cintiq Pro and Wacom Movink tablets. This means that artists can switch between display and non-display devices using the same stylus, simplifying things when a workflow requires use of a pen display.

It looks like the new design could speed up workflows by offering more customisation. I say 'could' because we still need to test how comfortably it works in practice. The previous position of the express keys meant that they could be easily accessed with one hand while drawing with the other. We will need to test whether their new location requires more hand movement to reach the the controls, particularly on the large tablet when working at the edges of the active area.

Size comparison of the new Wacom Intuos Pro (Image credit: Wacom)

The new Intuos Pros will work with devices running Windows 10 or macOS 13 or later via wired USB-C to USB-A connection and wireless via Bluetooth 5.3. They can be paired with two devices as there's a switch on the side to jump between USB and Bluetooth.

The tablets are priced at Small: $249.95 / £229.99, Medium: $379.95 / £339.98 and Large: $499.95 / £469.99. Orders were not yet open at the time of writing, but the previous-gen devices now have significant discounts.

See the current prices on more Wacom tablets below. And if its software you need to choose, see our guide to the best digital art software.