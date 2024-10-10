New Wicked movie poster fails to bewitch the internet

There are few musical theatre posts more iconic than the original 2008 West End design for Wicked. The famous 'whisper' design is instantly recognisable, and many were wondering when the 2024 movie would finally tip its pointy hat to the original. Well, it's finally happened – but the lacklustre effort hasn't exactly bewitched fans.

Featuring Arianna Grande's Glinda whispering into the ear of the green-skinned Elphaba, played by Cynthio Erivo. But from the obvious Photoshopping to the lack of a lipsticked grin, the design is getting roasted online. One of the best print ads, this ain't.

The original musical poster (left) vs the new movie poster (right) (Image credit: Dewynters PLC/Universal Pictures)

In a world of floating head movie posters, we're used to characters not looking like they're in the same room. But this one has a particularly uncanny copy-and-paste effect thanks to the over-produced lighting. And Elphaba, without her red smirk, just looks a little bored.

"The subtle grin is the most iconic part of the poster, what a downgrade," one X user comments, while another adds, "Would it have been too hard to give her red lipstick, pull down the hat over her eyes and make her smirk?" "Part of the issue is it's a composite. The lighting isn't real. They're not actually in the same room. It's uncanny," claims another. And even photo editing apps are getting in on the roasting. "Fixed it hope this helps," replies Picsart, with an edited version of the poster featuring, yep, smirking red lips.

The original 2008 design was produced by Dewynters PLC, which produces a large percentage of the publicity for West End productions.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Picsart)

And this isn't the first time a poster for 2024's Wicked has raised eyebrows – February's teaser poster appeared to feature a character wearing a dress made of sliced ham. Thankfully, we've also seen a ton of stunning movie posters in 2024.