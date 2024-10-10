New Wicked movie poster fails to bewitch the internet

News
By
published

"I hate it, thanks."

There are few musical theatre posts more iconic than the original 2008 West End design for Wicked. The famous 'whisper' design is instantly recognisable, and many were wondering when the 2024 movie would finally tip its pointy hat to the original. Well, it's finally happened – but the lacklustre effort hasn't exactly bewitched fans.

Featuring Arianna Grande's Glinda whispering into the ear of the green-skinned Elphaba, played by Cynthio Erivo. But from the obvious Photoshopping to the lack of a lipsticked grin, the design is getting roasted online. One of the best print ads, this ain't.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles