I'm not into Apple Watches, but $100 off the Series 8 is a great deal

It's not Black Friday just yet, but the Apple Black Friday deals have come early this year with a generous $100 off the Apple Watch Series 8. This brings the price down to just $299 at Amazon, which isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on this 41mm GPS model, but it's still a great saving that we can't guarantee will be beaten.

This huge saving on the Apple Watch Series 8 is likely a direct result of the Apple Watch Series 9 being released, but that's no reason to discredit 8, which at this price is excellent value, and will prove more than enough for most users (even without the fancy double-tap gesture and upgraded S9 chip).

For a bit of price context, this Series 8 model began at the same $399/£419 retail price as the Series 9 but has since dropped to as low as $279/£369 in recent months. Even though Black Friday is on the horizon, we don't think this price can be beaten, making this absolutely a deal worth grabbing. See our Apple Watch generations guide to discover what else the Series 8 can do.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 8 deal

