I'm not into Apple Watches, but $100 off the Series 8 is a great deal

By Beth Nicholls
published

Black Friday deals have come early.

Apple Watch Series 8 deal
(Image credit: Apple / Creative Bloq)

It's not Black Friday just yet, but the Apple Black Friday deals have come early this year with a generous $100 off the Apple Watch Series 8. This brings the price down to just $299 at Amazon, which isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on this 41mm GPS model, but it's still a great saving that we can't guarantee will be beaten. 

This huge saving on the Apple Watch Series 8 is likely a direct result of the Apple Watch Series 9 being released, but that's no reason to discredit 8, which at this price is excellent value, and will prove more than enough for most users (even without the fancy double-tap gesture and upgraded S9 chip). 

For a bit of price context, this Series 8 model began at the same $399/£419 retail price as the Series 9 but has since dropped to as low as $279/£369 in recent months. Even though Black Friday is on the horizon, we don't think this price can be beaten, making this absolutely a deal worth grabbing. See our Apple Watch generations guide to discover what else the Series 8 can do.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 8 deal  

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS)
Was: $399
Now: $299 at Amazon US
Save: $100

Overview: The Apple Watch Series 8 is 

Key features: Display: OLED | Size: 41 - 45mm | Processor: 
Apple S8| Always on screen: Yes | ECG: Yes | Cellular: Yes (not this model) | Brightness: Up to 1,000 nits (peak).

Release date: September 2022. 

Price history: The lowest price we've ever seen on this 41mm GPS (non-cellular) model was $279, so this deal is only $20 off the record-low price. 

Current price: Best Buy: $299 | Amazon: $299

Review consensus: We reviewed the Apple Watch Series 8 last year and loved the fast performance paired with the mix of health sensors. However, we felt it was only incrementally better than the Watch Series 7 and the battery life could be better. So bear this in mind. 

TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

View Deal

You don't have to wait for Black Friday to get a great price on an Apple Watch, as our clever deals widget below can show you the best current Apple Watch 8 prices in your region from various retailers. 

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles