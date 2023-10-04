I'm not into Apple Watches, but $100 off the Series 8 is a great deal

It's not Black Friday just yet, but the Apple Black Friday deals have come early this year with a generous $100 off the Apple Watch Series 8. This brings the price down to just $299 at Amazon, which isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on this 41mm GPS model, but it's still a great saving that we can't guarantee will be beaten.
This huge saving on the Apple Watch Series 8 is likely a direct result of the Apple Watch Series 9 being released, but that's no reason to discredit 8, which at this price is excellent value, and will prove more than enough for most users (even without the fancy double-tap gesture and upgraded S9 chip).
For a bit of price context, this Series 8 model began at the same $399/£419 retail price as the Series 9 but has since dropped to as low as $279/£369 in recent months. Even though Black Friday is on the horizon, we don't think this price can be beaten, making this absolutely a deal worth grabbing. See our Apple Watch generations guide to discover what else the Series 8 can do.
Today's best Apple Watch Series 8 deal
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS)
Was:
$399
Now: $299 at Amazon US
Save: $100
Overview: The Apple Watch Series 8 is
Key features: Display: OLED | Size: 41 - 45mm | Processor:
Apple S8| Always on screen: Yes | ECG: Yes | Cellular: Yes (not this model) | Brightness: Up to 1,000 nits (peak).
Release date: September 2022.
Price history: The lowest price we've ever seen on this 41mm GPS (non-cellular) model was $279, so this deal is only $20 off the record-low price.
Current price: Best Buy: $299 | Amazon: $299
Review consensus: We reviewed the Apple Watch Series 8 last year and loved the fast performance paired with the mix of health sensors. However, we felt it was only incrementally better than the Watch Series 7 and the battery life could be better. So bear this in mind.
You don't have to wait for Black Friday to get a great price on an Apple Watch, as our clever deals widget below can show you the best current Apple Watch 8 prices in your region from various retailers.