No Apple Watch 9 deals? I've found these alternatives that are just as good

This Amazon Prime Day 2 Apple Watch 9 deals are thin on the ground but that doesn't mean you can't find a good discount on an alternative smartwatch. There are deals on other good Apple Watches as well as rival brands such as Garmin and Polar.

Rather than dwell on the lack of Apple Watch 9 offers, I'd be more inclined to opt for a good deal on a highly regarded alternative, for example right now you can get an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at Best Buy for $249 $219, that's a good $30 saving.

If you watch to look beyond Apple then you'll discover some excellent offers on Garmin, Polar and Samsung Galaxy watches. Below round-up the best smartwatch offers around this Big Deals day, I think you'll find one that meets your needs.

Amazon Prime Day 2 smartwatch deals - US

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $2 49 now $219

Save: $30 The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) maybe a minor update over its Series 7 but it's a quality wearable that sits just behind the new (but non-discounted) Series 9. If you're after a good smartwatch with Apple quality for a little less, this is the deal for you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $ 299.99 now $269

Save: $30 This is Samsung's newest wearable, just released in August and while Google OS has some minor issues, this watch features all you could need, including Fitness Tracker, Personalised HR Zones, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Heart Monitor and BIA Sensory.

Polar Pacer Pro: $329.95 now $280.46

Save: 15% If you're looking for a specialist wearable then the Polar Pacer Pro is one of the best around for a mix of runners. It's light and crammed with tech, and has one of the best wellness trackers and sleep trackers around.

Garmin Venu Sq Music: $249.99 now $119.99

Save: 52% This Garmin has a huge discount, possibly because it's a middling smartwatch that neither excels not disappoints. The plus points, it's a quality build packed with features including a colour touchscreen and 20 preloaded sports apps. The downside, the GPS can be stutter.

Amazon Prime Day 2 smartwatch deals - UK

Fitbit Versa 4: £ 199.99 now £147

Save: 26% The new Fitbit Versa 4 (it released in August) is an excellent fitness-focused smartwatch with slim lifestyle looks. Better design over past Fitbit wearables makes this a genuine Apple alternative (though has fewer apps).

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: £3 99.99 now £299.99

Save: £100 This is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and is a huge update on the 2021. Featuring a bright AMOLED display, make and receive calls and plenty of fitness and wellness apps, the Venu 2 Plus a fantastic wearable with a huge discount.

The deals above are the latest and best I've found but our tech will keep searching for new price drops and share them below. Come back and check for more offers as they happen.