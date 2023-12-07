We've found the best Google Pixel 8 Pro prices in December 2023

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is already one of the best camera phones on the market, despite only being released in October. The retail price sits at $999/£999 for the 128GB model, making this handset more affordable than its rivals, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. For photographers, the Pixel 8 Pro might even be the better choice with its new Pro Photo mode, generative AI removal features, and Video Night Sight.

We're seeing some great Google Pixel 8 Pro deals in the US, with AT&T offering a free Pixel Watch2 with a Pixel 8 Pro purchase, with a monthly cost of just $15. Verizon also has some hefty trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off the Pixel 8 Pro with a new line, while Google is offering $700 back when you purchase the Pixel 8 Pro and join the Google Fi Unlimited Plus plan.

If you're after the best Google Pixel 8 Pro prices, then see our clever deals widget below. But if you don't need the latest handset, then why not consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro instead?

Google Pixel 8 Pro The latest flagship smartphone from Google Release date: October 12, 2023 | Display: 6.7-inch Super Actua OLED display | Processor: Google Tensor G3 | Main Camera: Triple rear camera system: 50MP Wide lens (ƒ/1.68), 48MP ultrawide lens (ƒ/1.95), 48MP telephoto lens (ƒ/2.8) | Front Camera: 10.5 MP Dual PD (ƒ/2.2) | Operating system: Android 14 | Memory : 12GB RAM & up to 1TB storage | Battery: 5050 mAh £999 at Google Store EMEA £999 at Amazon £1,059 at very.co.uk 50MP main camera + 5x telephoto with Super Res Zoom up to 30x Face and fingerprint unlock Exceptional AI features for editing VPN by Google One Not as popular as the iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S23 series. No manual mode for video shooting

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the latest and best camera phones on the market right now and the very first smartphone to be launched with generative AI capabilities, thanks to its Google Tensor G3 chip. With Google AI, this phone allows you to do much more and faster, too. It has a reliable long-lasting battery life of approximately 31 hours, and call screening to filter out any spam.

An excellent choice for creatives and photographers, the Pixel 8 Pro has a triple-rear camera setup including a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a dedicated 5x telephoto lens, offering improved autofocus all around plus full-resolution images with Pro controls to let you take control over the image.

The Pixel 8 Pro also boats clever AI tools such as Magic Eraser for audio and still photos to reduce distracting sounds and remove unwanted photobombers too. But it doesn't stop there, Magic Editor allows studio-quality enhancements to be made to any photo, and Best Take means you'll always have eyes open in group selfies. There's also Video Boost and Night Sight Video for amazing quality footage.

