I wasn't expecting this record Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal today

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has just been released so I really wasn't expecting to see any discounts on it during this event. But surprisingly it's got a very-nice-indeed $50 off right now, bringing it down to $749 at Amazon.

If you want the most capable, up-to-date Apple Watch on the market then this is the deal for you. It's obviously a record-low price for the Watch since it was only released last month – and we're actually surprised to see it knocked down at all. We are yet to review the Ultra 2 personally, but our sister site Tech Radar says that though the upgrades on the Ultra are incremental, it is the most powerful watch out there.

Lowest price ever on Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular 49mm

Was: $799

Now: $749 at Amazon

Save: $50 Overview: If you want the latest watch at a surprisingly low price, this one is for you. It's got power, style and all the features you could ask for from a watch. Key features: Processor: S8 SiP 64-bit dual-core / W3 | Size: 49mm | Connectivity: GPS + Cellular | Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 3,000 nits of brightness |Battery life: Up to 36 hours or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode Release date: September 2023 Price history: This is the lowest price ever. Current price: Apple: $799 | Best Buy: $749 Review consensus: This has been widely praised as an upgrade on the Ultra, although the updates are perhaps not as mind-blowing as they could have been. It is the most capable Watch you can buy. Tom's Guide: 4 and a half stars



