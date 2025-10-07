Samsung's newest, most powerful phone price crashes – save $350

We love the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – it's our favourite camera phone for creatives thanks to its powerful camera and AI features. Usually deals on this phone involve a complicated trade-in deal but this offer is on an unlocked phone, straight from Amazon itself. Get the newest, most powerful Samsung phone with a clean $350 off – bringing it down to $949.99 at Amazon.

Our resident photographer, Beth, reviewed the S25 Ultra and said its the best one she's ever used. She praised the industry-leading camera phone, gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED display, and advanced AI tools. The battery life still needs some work (she said) and if you've already got the S24 Ultra it may not be worth the incremental upgrades – but it's an excellent phone at a really good price point.

US Deal Save $350 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB (unlocked): was $1,299.99 now $949.99 at Amazon Save $350. Overview: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best camera phone available right now (at least in my opinion) for creatives, thanks to its impressive camera quality, genuinely useful Galaxy AI features, the included S Pen stylus, and the integrated Google Gemini assistant for everyday tasks. Key features: Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic LPTO AMOLED (1440 x 3120) | Chip: Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite | Main Camera: 200MP f/1.7 main + 10MP f/2.4 telephoto w PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 50MP f/3.4 (periscope) telephoto + 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide | Selfie Camera: 12MP (f/2.2) | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 218g | Battery: 5000mAh| Release date: February 2025 Price history: Since launch, we've spotted the occasional deal on the S25 Ultra, but nothing more than around $100 off. This new trade-in offer cuts a huge chunk off the price, which is very tempting. Review Consensus: Our resident photographer tested the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and as a photographer, I'm seriously blown away by its image quality, performance, AI tools for editing and daily assistance with tasks. If you're a busy creative, then I'm convinced this is THE phone for content creators, but if you're coming from an S24 Ultra model (like me) then you may find that upgrades are only incremental. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Not for you, or in the UK? See the offers we've found below: