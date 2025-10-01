We're just days away from the next big Amazon Prime event, and the deals are already flooding in fast. Samsung's last-gen Galaxy Watch 7 model has just hit its lowest price ever since launch, down to only $158.99 over at Amazon. Surprisingly, this is cheaper than you can get it from Samsung's own website right now, but the discount seems to apply only to the Cream coloured model, which limits your options slightly.

I own the Galaxy Watch 6, and our reviews editor recently tried out the Galaxy Watch 8 series, and to quote him directly, "I've never wanted to wear a smartwatch full-time until the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic came along". The Watch 7 series is just as impressive as its siblings, and at this new low price, it would make an excellent Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one.

The best thing about the Galaxy Watch series, if you ask me, is the ecosystem and AI. Every morning, I wake up to an energy score on my phone that's been curated based on data my Galaxy Watch provides while I sleep. It truly is amazing tech, and very stylish too. Looking for something different? We have a guide to the best Apple Watch alternatives for Android users.

Today's best Galaxy Watch deal

Save $91 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth): was $249.99 now $158.99 at Amazon Overview: If you like the idea of enhanced AI-powered health insights and sleep tracking, then the Watch 7 is for you. Owning any smartwatch is a great way to not only keep tabs on the time but also manage life admin as well. I can check my notifications without unlocking my phone (avoiding distraction), and Galaxy AI keeps everything ticking along nicely in the background, and will alert me if my heart rate or stress levels peak abnormally. Key features: Watch size: 44mm / 40mm | Material: Armour Aluminium, Sapphire Crystal | Processor: 5-core 3nm Processor | Battery: 425mAh/300mAh | Resistance: IP68 5 ATM+, MIL-STD-810H Release date: July 2024. Price Context: This is the new lowest recorded price to date on the Galaxy Watch 7, which was previously $199 back in July after the Watch 8 series launched. The Watch 7 isn't any less desirable, however, and is a dedicated rival to the Apple Watch Series 10 lineup. Review consensus: We're yet to try out the Galaxy Watch 7 for ourselves, but our sister sites have highly praised this model for its responsive interface and accurate sleep insights. Take a look at their findings below. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

