The PSVR 2 is finally on sale – with $100 off

PlayStation fans, today is the day. If like me, you've been waiting patiently for the PSVR 2 headset to drop down in price then I'm happy to report that the VR headset is now only $449 at Best Buy down from $549. That's a $100 saving and the cheapest it has ever been since launching in February 2023.

I have to be honest, I rented the PlayStation VR2 headset for a couple of weeks not long ago and while the headset itself is a fantastic bit of gear that represents next-gen virtual reality, there was an underwhelming lack of games that I desired to play on it in comparison with the original Playstation VR model.

On the plus side, this headset is much easier to set up and use, with only one cable to worry about instead of the plethora of wires that previous PSVR users will be familiar with. Although, it doesn't have quite the same sleek and wireless set-up as the Meta Quest 3, which is a serious rival. If that hasn't put you off too much, we hope this deal can help you save –and once you've completed the purchase, check out our guide to the best PSVR 2 games.

Get a PSVR 2 at this lowest ever price

Playstation VR 2

Was: $549.99

Now: $449 at Best Buy

Save: $100 Overview: The PSVR2 headset is a wired virtual reality headset that must connect to a PlayStation 5 console via a USB-C connection. It comes with in-ear headphones plus two Sense controllers which are super comfortable to hold, and you can adjust the headset to be suitable for glasses-wearers too, without the need for extra expensive lenses (like the Apple Vision Pro). Key features: Display type: OLED | Resolution: 2000 x 2040 (per eye)| Refresh Rate: 120Hz | Memory: N/A | Movement tracking: Sense controllers |Dimensions: 7.63" x 16.88" x 10"|Weight: 5.33 ounces Release date: February 2023. Price history: This is the lowest price ever in the history of the headset which is usually $549.99 / £529.99. There's also a UK deal on this headset right now, available for just £429.99 at John Lewis. Price check: Amazon: £$449.99 | Walmart: $449 Review Consensus: We reviewed the PSVR 2 back in March 2023, when it first launched, and found it to be expensive but a worthy investment for gamers who desire quality. With that said, we found that it does cause some serious motion sickness (especially on Epic rollercoasters) and there aren't enough available or enticing games to compete with Meta's catalogue of titles. Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3 ⭑⭑⭑⭑



Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the PSVR 2 in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widgets that update 24/7.