Listen, I love robots. I own several robot pet cameras (including the adorable Ebo X from Enabot), as well as an array of Alexa smart device speakers in my house, and my remote control Sphero BB-8 edition is so cute! I've also been closely following the trend of AI desk pets too –which include the popular Eilik robots by Energize Lab.

As far as my wishlist goes, I desperately want the Samsung Ballie robot that I saw last year at IFA in Berlin, but I'll tell you what I DON'T want – and that's a Moflin. Even the name is giving me the serious ick, and I can't imagine why anyone would want this thing.

The Moflin is described as an emotional intelligence AI companion, which sounds awesome, but it's essentially a fluffly, sentient guinea pig-looking thing that CASIO (the watch manufacturer) seems to be marketing to children. I just don't get it. And the kicker? It's going to cost £369. Yikes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: CASIO) (Image credit: CASIO)

This new advanced emotional AI robot has just launched in the UK, after a successful debut in Japan, and is designed primarily to offer comfort and connection to its owners. It's said that each Moflin will develop a unique personality over time, based on how it’s treated by its owner, which is actually kind of sad when you think about it. I'd hate to see someone mistreat a Moflin, even though I think they're ugly.

It can also apparently recognise voice and respond to cuddles, with over 4 million possible emotional profiles. CASIO has published new research alongside the UK launch of the Moflin, which highlights a growing openness to emotional well-being technology. It found that 56% of UK adults with anxiety are interested in AI support for emotional regulation, which 24% of children struggle with.

Moflin – 4 Million Emotional Possibilities Powered by Proprietary AI | CASIO - YouTube Watch On

I guess there's no harm in the Moflin as an aid to help younger children, but there's something about the AI side of it that's off-putting to me. Surely, it'd be better to get your child a real pet for comfort and companionship if you're in a position to do so. Also, the spec sheet has revealed that the battery life on it is only approximately 5 hours. That's no good for taking it out on day trips.

What are your thoughts on the Moflin? It looks like a moth/owl/guinea pig hybrid to me, and I hate it. But that's just me. Let me know your impressions in the comments below, or you can preorder a Moflin right now from CASIO.