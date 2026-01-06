When it comes to 3D platformers, the genre is impossible to talk about without mentioning Mario, whose first 3D outing back on the N64 set a high bar that other contenders have fallen short on. That doesn't stop developers from trying, such as the upcoming Demon Tides. But when Chris Wade started the prototype for Big Hops nearly seven years ago, it followed Super Mario Odyssey, a game he describes as "perfect" and "the last word on 3D platformers".

It was, however, not the only Nintendo game that was on his mind when he spent the first two and a half years of development by himself.

"With Breath of the Wild, it was the Zelda reinvention that was really inspiring, and I was really jealous that nobody had made a 3D platformer like that. So I [was] really like, what if you started with the best 3D Mario as your base, and then add this kind of design sensibility and intention from the way they reinvented Zelda."

(Image credit: Luckshot Games)

Picking from Zelda's art direction

Indeed, the visual design is perhaps more likely to remind you of Zelda, from the way young frog Hop poses when discovering a new item or critters much like Link did from Ocarina of Time onwards to the implementation of a stamina wheel first seen in Skyward Sword, and is it just a coincidence the amphibian shares a similar colour to the Hylian hero's iconic tunic?

But while Big Hops also seems to be following the trend of indie games featuring frogs, from Frog Detective to the upcoming co-op game Frog Sqwad, there's also a cool mechanical reason that Wade landed on having a frog protagonist. "I brainstormed a bunch of animals with a unique gameplay affordance that could be a gimmick to base a whole game around, and a frog was so obviously great, the tongue could do so many things and it's honestly pretty weird that nobody has made a serious tongue-focused 3D platformer."

(Image credit: Luckshot Games)

In Big Hops, your tongue is essentially your innate grappling for traversing environments with ease. Along with the parkour movement, including a wall-running mechanic that can also activate when Hop runs out of stamina instead of immediately slipping off a wall, Wade says once other members joined the project, a common discussion was that while there were retro inspirations from a visual perspective, such as the GameCube era, he was keen to avoid aping the same old game design.

"A very specific example was our designers would make the where you go into a [2D] wall section and then you have to wall-jump back and forth to get up to the next level, and I always vetoed it because it's such a retread from every platformer with a wall jump," he explains. There's so many good games and there's so many repeated tropes that we should be trying to do new stuff with the time we have."