My new wireless foldable charger is so well designed it made me shiver

Before we get into this, I was not expecting to love this product so much. I definitely saw the benefit of a wireless magnetic charger, and since I've just upgraded to AirPods Pro 4, I was also intrigued by the idea of wirelessly charging both my phone and AirPods at once (plus there's a USB-C port for anything else – my Apple Watch is grateful). This isn't something many of the best powerbanks offer.

But this smart little UGreen Qi2 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless charger (currently on sale for Prime Day) has made me feel things I wasn't expecting. The design makes me feel that ASMR feeling in a weird way – it's so neat, feels beautiful, works so satisfyingly (with a 'snap' both to open it up and to attach your device, and an adjustable tilt). It even smells good. No I'm not making that up, it actually does (like newness really, not vanilla or anything). It's a delight to find such surprisingly great tech design where you're not expecting it.

I've never got the hang of taking portable chargers with me because tangles of wires make me feel icky – so this little wireless cube solves that major problem for me, as well as taking away the need for multiple wires to charge multiple devices. Mine has a powerful 25W charge.

This is the version I have. Features: Magsafe-compatible, iPhone 12 and up, AirPods 2, 3 and 4, Pro, Pro 2 and Pro 3. There's also a previous generation version available. It's 15W as opposed to 25W and looks pretty much the same just in another colour.

The phone is on display while charging as well, which is a nice touch. As my colleague said – you can put your phone on clock mode! The magnet is strong and it charges up quickly with the fast charging.

I also have a more standard UGreen Magnetic Wireless Charger (also on sale right now) to go with it, like a little twin, and it is equally as well designed. It's a bit thicker than many portable magsafe chargers, but it's sleek and holds lots of power (25W by wireless charging, and 30W via USB-C). It has a tiny, retractable cord with a USB-C on the end, which is also so well thought out.

Sorry, I realise this is coming off a little strong, but I just really like this gadget. And I really hate wires.