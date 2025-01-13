Behold the horror of Donkey Kong’s skeleton inside iconic Nintendo characters

Mario Party will never be the same.

Toadette character skin over Donkey Kong&#039;s skeleton
(Image credit: @j0rts_yt via TikTok)

Nintendo’s character designs are arguably some of the most iconic in gaming history, but what happens when you give these legendary characters a seemingly harmless mashup? I’ll tell you what you get – pure unrefined nightmare fuel. One curious TikTok user has put Donkey Kong’s skeleton inside every Mario Party character and the results are just as haunting as you might expect.

You don’t need me to tell you that there’s something innately spine-chilling about Princess Peach’s skin stretched over DK’s lumbering frame – the results speak for themselves. Thanks to this humble experiment I’ll never be able to see Nintendo’s beloved character design in the same way ever again. Thanks internet.

@j0rts_yt

♬ original sound - j0rts_yt

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

