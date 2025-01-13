Nintendo’s character designs are arguably some of the most iconic in gaming history, but what happens when you give these legendary characters a seemingly harmless mashup? I’ll tell you what you get – pure unrefined nightmare fuel. One curious TikTok user has put Donkey Kong’s skeleton inside every Mario Party character and the results are just as haunting as you might expect.

You don’t need me to tell you that there’s something innately spine-chilling about Princess Peach’s skin stretched over DK’s lumbering frame – the results speak for themselves. Thanks to this humble experiment I’ll never be able to see Nintendo’s beloved character design in the same way ever again. Thanks internet.

Created by TikTokker j0rts_yt, the unintentionally eerie character remixes are a prime example of how important considered character design is. While DK's bulky frame and ape-like character animation somewhat fit characters like Wario and Bowser, when applied to the daintier princess characters (and even sweet innocent Toads), the result looks like something out of the exorcist.

It wasn't just me that was deeply disturbed by the whole affair, other TikTok users were just as terrified, with one writing "Can someone make this into a horror game where these things are chasing you?". Another added "I audibly gasped at Peach and Daisy," while one commenter simply stated, "Hey, um please don’t do this".

For some less terrifying character design news take a look at these rejected Mario & Luigi: Brothership character designs that could've been Nintendo's most controversial take on the iconic duo. If you're after more Nintendo news check out everything we know about the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2.