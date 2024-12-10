Rejected Mario & Luigi: Brothership character designs would have divided Nintendo Switch fans

News
By
published

The game's developer went a bit wild.

Early sketches of Mario and Luigi for the Nintendo Switch game
(Image credit: Nintendo / Acquire Corp)

Released for Nintendo Switch last month, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, the sixth installment in the Mario & Luigi series, has generally been well received by fans. The role-playing game innovates in terms of animation and mechanics but sits comfortably in the Mario canon in terms of our favourite hero plumber's look. But that could have been very different.

When the developer Acquire first began exploring character designs for the game, it wanted to do something entirely new. That included making Mario and Luigi looked 'edgier' and more 'rugged'. In the end, Nintendo reined the developer in because it was concerned that altering the iconic characters too much would alienate fans (also see everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles